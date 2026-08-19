Posted in: TV | Tagged: channel 4, taskmaster

Taskmaster Season 22 Trailer Drops Ahead of Big September Premiere

Check out Chloe Petts, Isy Suttie, Matt Lucas, Nina Conti, and Richard Ayoade in the trailer for Taskmaster Season 22, set for September 3rd.

Article Summary Taskmaster has unveiled a new Series 22 trailer, teasing the next round of chaos before its Channel 4 return.

Greg Davies and Alex Horne are back as Taskmaster hosts when the new season joins Thursday nights in September.

The Taskmaster Series 22 trailer hints at an ancient Greece theme, suggesting a fresh twist on the show's challenges.

Taskmaster Series 22 has been promoted with unusual secrecy so far, with UK episodes hitting YouTube the next day.

Taskmaster dropped a new trailer today to promote Season (or Series) 22, which is set to return on September 3rd to Channel 4's Thursday evening lineup. Greg Davies and Alex Horne return as hosts as part of their current deal with the network, challenging a new crop of five comedic contestants in a series of challenges that now appear to have an ancient Greece theme. If you weren't already aware, the five that have been picked this time around are Chloe Petts, Isy Suttie, Matt Lucas, Nina Conti, and Richard Ayoade.

A Return To Competition, If There Ever Really Was One

This particular series feels like they've been keeping things a lot more under wraps, as there's usually a much grander rollout by now with solo interviews to get people acquainted with all of the contestants. That hasn't happened yet, and it is a bit of an oddity when it comes to promoting the season. Maybe they're waiting until the last possible moment to truly give people a better idea of who is competing this year (or making a bunch of nonsense for the sake of comedic fun), but unless they start showing more than what's in the trailer above, this may be one of the more secretive seasons to date. Those outside the UK can watch the series on YouTube the following day.

What You Need to Know About "Taskmaster" Season 22…

The quintet of comics who have willingly submitted themselves to the toughest physical and mental examination on television are: critically-acclaimed comedian and Edinburgh Fringe favorite Chloe Petts (Have I Got News For You, BBC One); award-winning comedian, writer, songwriter and actor Isy Suttie (Peep Show, C4); BAFTA winning actor, author, comedian, presenter, Matt Lucas (Gladiator II); actor, comedian, and ventriloquist Nina Conti (director of comedy feature Sunlight); and multi-award-winning comedian, actor, writer and director Richard Ayoade (Photographer at wedding in The Life & Death of Peter Sellers). Like so many before them, they all believe they can impress the Taskmaster, but only one can take home the glory.

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