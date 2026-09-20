Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, TV | Tagged: She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Tatiana Maslany on She-Hulk vs Hulk, Being a Part of the MCU & More

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's Tatiana Maslany discusses comparing Jennifer Walters to Mark Ruffalo's Hulk, being a part of the MCU, and more.

Article Summary Tatiana Maslany revisits She-Hulk and reflects on joining the MCU four years after She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Maslany confidently says She-Hulk would beat Hulk, highlighting Jennifer Walters’ control over her powers.

She-Hulk star Tatiana Maslany jokes that pink would be her alternate Hulk color, keeping the rapid-fire chat playful.

Asked about Captain America vs. Iron Man in Civil War, Maslany avoids sides and says she always picks Little Groot.

It's been four years since Tatiana Maslany played the fourth-wall-breaking fan favorite Jennifer Walters and her bigger green counterpart, She-Hulk, in the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. While the streaming series has remained silent on the show's future, which was originally touted as a miniseries, the Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed star has largely moved on but continues to embrace all the opportunities with the subsequent fanfare. If there's one thing, both Maslany and co-star Mark Ruffalo, who plays her cousin Bruce Banner/Hulk, who's been far more active as the MCU's biggest supporting superhero character with his most recent appearance in Spider-Man: Brand New Day (2026), are both active politically in activism, speaking out about the Gaza War. Maslany spoke with Mehdi Hasan of Zeteo for a rapid-fire Q&A on She-Hulk and the broader MCU.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Star Tatiana Maslany on Jen v Bruce Cousin Comparisons, 'Civil War' Stance Between Captain America & Iron Man, Groot & More

When asked who'd win in a fight between She-Hulk and Hulk, Maslany answered, "She-Hulk!" During the series, Jennifer can change at will into her larger counterpart, whereas Bruce needs an inhibitor device to keep Hulk at bay, despite continuity issues throughout the MCU. Since there are other colored Hulks, with Hulk's original gray in his original introduction in the comics, Red Hulk from Thunderbolt Ross, and Betty Ross's Red She-Hulk in the comics, Hasan asked what Maslany's preferred color is if She-Hulk isn't green, and she chose "Pink," adding, "No. She's a girl, Mehdi. That's why."

During the Jessica Gao-created series, Jen is driving Bruce through a mountainous area when they get into a car accident, and a still-conscious Jen drags her cousin from the vehicle, both injured and suffering cuts. As he's barely lucid, some of his Hulk blood gets into her open cut, infecting her with his powers. With her newfound powers, Bruce helps train her but is surprised that she's much further along in understanding them than he ever was. As a lawyer, she takes on unique cases concerning enhanced beings from Tim Roth's Emil Blonksy/Abomination and magician Donny Blaze (Rhys Coiro). As an MCU philosophical question, Hasan asks if she's on the side of Captain America (Chris Evans), who's against superhero registration, or Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), who was for it, during the events of Captain America: Civil War (2016). Maslany opted for a more diplomatic response with, "Yeah, I'm going to be like, 'Neither, please.' I always pick Little Groot."

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which also stars Jameela Jamil, Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Mark Linn-Baker, and Charlie Cox, is available on Disney+. For more on Maslany answering if she would pick Deadpool or Wolverine, if she would prefer being part of the Blip, how she reacts to fandom at conventions, how much Marvel she knows, almost confusing DC for Dawson's Creek, being a fan of Batman '66, and more, you can check out the video and article.

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