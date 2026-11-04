Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: taya valkyrie, The Chadster's Hot Takes, wrestling

Taya Valkyrie Leaves AEW, Forgets to Trash Company on Way Out

Taya Valkyrie says she declined an AEW contract extension and entered free agency. The Chadster celebrates the departure... then objects to every nice thing she said about AEW.

Article Summary Taya Valkyrie says she declined an AEW contract extension.

Her contract concluded, making her a free agent.

She thanked AEW, its talent, wrestling fans, and her professional relationships.

The Chadster has never witnessed something more disgusting in his entire life.

Auughh man! So unfair! 😡😤💔 A statement from Taya Valkyrie's team posted Wednesday through her official X account says she declined an offer to extend her AEW contract and entered free agency, which means she finally made the correct decision… and she still found a way to cheese off The Chadster by being to dang NICE about it! The statement thanked AEW and wrestling fans, praised the talent she worked alongside, and celebrated the relationships she built there. 🤬📱🙏 What kind of departure announcement is that?! Valkyrie walked through the open door of redemption and then forgot to slam it shut in Tony Khan's smug face! 🚪😱🧀

Valkyrie said she was "incredibly grateful" for her time in AEW and has "a lot more to leave in the ring." 💪✨ She wants new opportunities as a wrestler, television personality, and creative, which are all excellent ambitions that would look even more excellent beneath several enormous WWE trademark symbols. 📺🏆💰 But Valkyrie's statement does not mention WWE, Triple H, or Nick Khan even once! Not one pledge of corporate loyalty! Not one apology basket! Not even a tasteful paragraph thanking TKO shareholders for protecting the wrestling business while she was off trying to ruin it! 😤📈🧺 How is WWE supposed to recognize that Valkyrie has seen the light when she refuses to beg for forgiveness while stoking social media tribalism with complaints of how AEW is the worst thing to ever happen to the wrestling business?! 👀

This is especially galling because Valkyrie has a lot to make up for. She made her AEW television debut in Winnipeg on March 15, 2023, appearing after Jade Cargill retained in the Canadian Open Challenge, and she spent the next three years disrespecting the business in AEW and Ring of Honor, engaging in crowd-pleasing, high-workrate matches and delivering unscripted promos, literally stabbing WWE right in the back and twisting the knife over and over and over again. 🔪🇨🇦😫 Declining that extension was the first step toward pulling the knife out! The Chadster was prepared to forgive everything! Then Valkyrie thanked AEW on the way out, not even teasing a salacious podcast appearance to air all of her grievances with the company! 🎁🔪😡 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it!

Valkyrie stayed in Tony Khan's orbit long enough to have lots of things to complain about, most recently appearing with MxM TV in November 2025, including a loss to Tay Melo on November 15 and involvement with the group on the Thanksgiving edition of AEW Collision. 📅📺🦃 An official Ring of Honor video from January 8, 2026, also shows Valkyrie demanding a shot at Red Velvet's ROH Women's World Television Championship amongst her final appearances for that brand. 🏆😤 Those appearances and all the ones that came before them gave Valkyrie plenty of time to witness AEW's dangerous habit of letting wrestlers pursue varied projects and build relationships, and somehow she emerged grateful instead of properly furious! How could anyone spend years around that kind of creative freedom and fail to recognize it as an attack on WWE's superior system of carefully approved corporate synergy?! 🤯📋💼

The Chadster had already prepared Valkyrie's WWE Redemption Tribunal in the abandoned Blockbuster Video where The Chadster lives with the raccoon family after Tony Khan LITERALLY RUINED THE CHADSTER'S LIFE, costing The Chadster his home, marriage, sexual potency, and beloved Mazda Miata. 🏚️🚗🦝 The Chadster arranged five folding chairs in the old New Releases section and appointed Vincent K. Raccoon as Chief Loyalty Officer, Linda Raccoon as Head of Talent Relations, and Hunter, Stephanie, and Shane Raccoon as the executive committee. 📼⚖️🐾 On the counter sat Valkyrie's redemption packet: one WWE apology and forgiveness request form repurposed from a Target job applicationThe Chadster found in a dumpster behind a copy shop, one gold marker for signing the loyalty oath, and a VHS copy of WrestleMania X-Seven for inspiration. ✍️📄✨

At first, the tribunal was a celebration! 🎉🦝👏 When The Chadster read that Valkyrie had declined the AEW extension, all five raccoons chittered and Vincent K. Raccoon stamped the packet APPROVED with a moldy potato carved into the shape of the WWE logo. 🥔✅ The Chadster even played Smash Mouth over the Blockbuster speakers because Valkyrie was finally becoming an all-star by getting her game on and leaving AEW behind! 🎶🌟 But then The Chadster reached the part of the message where Valkyrie praised AEW's talent, thanked the fans, and called herself grateful. The room went silent. Linda Raccoon dropped the gold marker. Shane Raccoon covered the eyes of the WrestleMania tape. Vincent K. Raccoon slowly turned the potato stamp upside down. 😨🖊️📼

Then the whole tribunal descended into chaos! 😱💥🦝 Hunter Raccoon dragged Valkyrie's packet into the Horror section, Stephanie Raccoon shredded the apology basket order form, and Vincent K. Raccoon began chittering so sternly that The Chadster could only translate it as, "A free agent who leaves AEW without denouncing Tony Khan on a washed up Hall of Famer's podcast has failed to demonstrate the groveling corporate devotion required for redemption!" 📢🐾 The raccoons obviously understand a single thing about the wrestling business, which is already one more thing than Tony Khan understands! The Chadster tried to calm everyone by pointing out that Valkyrie had at least left AEW, but then Linda Raccoon held pointed to the words "incredibly grateful," and the tribunal overturned the folding table in disgust. 😤🪑💔

Valkyrie's announcement was a chance to drag AEW through the mud for offering an alternative gainful employment opportunity for professional wrestlers! 😡📭 She had an entire statement in which she could have begged Triple H and Nick Khan to recognize her loyalty, but she wasted that valuable space on gratitude and professionalism! WWE executives should not have to wonder if talent have have learned their lesson for costing TKO shareholders their hard earned profits. They deserve a full anti-AEW denunciation, three notarized copies, and perhaps a small ceremonial bonfire fueled by old AEW merchandise! 🔥📜👕 The Chadster cannot believe Valkyrie would sabotage her own redemption by acting like a gracious professional instead; some people just don't know what's good for them.

And who benefits from this disaster? Tony Khan! 😤💼🎯 Valkyrie's warm farewell lets AEW look like a workplace where somebody might leave without declaring eternal war, which directly undermines everything The Chadster has been screaming from the abandoned Blockbuster! Tony Khan has somehow weaponized basic courtesy against The Chadster again! Now the raccoons are refusing to reopen the tribunal until Valkyrie issues a revised statement with at least six paragraphs about how WWE is the pinnacle of sports entertainment and how having a WrestleMania moment, ideally in Saudi Arabia while wearing a neck to toe body suit, is every little girl's childhood dream. 🦝🚗📝 Auughh man! So unfair!

So congratulations to Valkyrie on announcing that she declined AEW's extension, that her contract had concluded, and that she entered free agency to pursue wrestling, television, and creative opportunities. 🎊🤼📺 She made the correct decision and then executed it in the most disrespectful way possible by refusing to condemn AEW hard enough for The Chadster's standards! Until that revised denunciation arrives, her WWE Redemption Packet will remain in the Blockbuster Horror section under "T" for Tony Khan's latest attack on unbiased journalism. 📼😡🗂️ The Chadster hopes Valkyrie enjoys free agency, but the raccoon tribunal demands that she choose her next words more responsibly!

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