Taylor Swift Confirmed for Jason & Travis Kelce's New Heights Podcast

Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast confirmed in a teaser clip on Monday night that Taylor Swift is their guest for Wednesday.

Could Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast be getting the scoop from Taylor Swift on her next "era" on Wednesday night? There's a damn good chance that could go down now that it's been confirmed that the global singing and songwriting phenomenon will be joining her boyfriend (and Kansas City Chiefs player) Travis and his brother Jason for a one-on-one-on-one later this week. The duo dropped a not-too-subtle hint earlier today that Swift would be the guest (as you're about to see). With that said, there were still some folks who were skeptical (and more than a few making it clear that this had better not be some kind of practical joke). Well, everyone can relax because it's absolutely a reality – in fact, the podcast team was wise enough to drop a teaser from the episode. In the clip YouTube Shorts clip above (and in the social media post below), we see Swift complimenting Travis on the choice of blue that he's wearing, saying it's a nice color on him. "Yes, I know. It's the color of your eyes, sweetie, it's why we match so well," he replies, before Swift makes it clear she's excited to be on the show.

Here's a look at the Instagram post that went out on Wednesday night, confirming that Swift will be the special guest on the New Heights podcast's extra episode on Wednesday at 7 pm ET:

"92%ers, we're coming back early for a special episode with a VERY special guest," read the caption to the teaser post from earlier today, dropping a ten-ton hint that Swift would be the guest. "New episode Wednesday 7PM ET."

