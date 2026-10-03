Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

Taylor Swift Joins Dakota Johnson During Tonight's SNL Monologue

SNL host Dakota Johnson was joined by Taylor Swift during her monologue earlier tonight as she discussed her experiences dating musicians.

Rumors have been getting louder throughout the week that Taylor Swift might be making a guest appearance during tonight's Dakota Johnson-hosted edition of NBC's Saturday Night Live. It made sense since they're both friends, tomorrow is Johnson's birthday, and Johnson recently co-starred with Colin Farrell in the music video for Seift's "Patient Zero" (which Swift directed). Well, those rumors proved true, with Swift stepping onto the main stage at Studio 8H as Johnson discussed her past track record of dating musicians. "I went through two very public, very lame breakups with two very awesome musicians," Johnson shared at one point. "It's not my fault, though. Some people leave concerts with merch and I leave concerts with a two and a half year relationship. But I have really good friends. They don't judge me for dating these men. They're actually really supportive." That's when Swift joined Johnson to offer a reality check about Johnson stopping by to visit. "I'm not your therapist, actually," Swift shared with the Verity star. "You just show up once a week at my house with an empty bottle of wine and ask if I want some."

Here's a look at when Swift joined Johnson for her monologue, followed by the entire monologue:

NBC's Saturday Night Live: A Look at SNL 52

NBC's Emmy Award-winning late-night comedy showcase Saturday Night Live returns in fall 2026 for its 52nd season of laughs, surprises, and standout performances. Since its inception in 1975, SNL has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. SNL makes headlines with topical humor that reflects politics and current events, features an array of characters with an unparalleled perspective on pop culture, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, SNL also attracts the biggest music stars to its stage for innovative, viral performances.

SNL Season 52 Main Players: Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Marcello Hernández, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Ashley Padilla, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Jane Wickline.

SNL Season 52 Featured Players: Saidah Belo-Osagie, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Ben Marshall, Kam Patterson, Grace Reiter, and Veronika Slowikowska.

SNL Season 52 Head Writers: Alison Gates, Erik Kenward, Streeter Seidell, and Kent Sublette.

SNL Season 52 Senior Writer: Bryan Tucker

SNL Season 52 Supervising Writers: Dan Bulla, Jake Nordwind, and Will Stephen.

SNL Season 52 Writers: Bam Alston, Jack Bensinger, Michael Che, Mike DiCenzo, Tucker Flodman, Jimmy Fowlie, Maxwell Gay, Steve Higgins, Colin Jost, Allie Levitan, Claire McFadden, Lorne Michaels, Ceara O'Sullivan, Moss Perricone, Chase Rosenberg, Jo Sunday, Carl Tart, Asha Ward, and Maddie Wiener.

SNL Season 52 "Weekend Update" Head Writer: Pete Schultz

SNL Season 52 "Weekend Update" Writers & Producers: Megan Callahan-Shah, Dennis McNicholas, Josh Patten, KC Shornima, and Scott Weinstein.

SNL Season 52 Head of Talent Department: Keri Powers, who was promoted to lead the team responsible for host, musical guest, and guest star bookings.

SNL Season 52 Producer: Rebecca Schwartz, who was promoted for her efforts in supporting the show's cast and production team.

Standing as the most Emmy-winning show in history, with 115+ wins (including awards for its specials and short-form series), the long-running series has been honored four times with the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award and was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame. The show continues to garner the highest ratings and largest audience of any late-night television program, entertaining millions each week on linear and digital platforms.

NBC's Saturday Night Live, which premiered Oct. 11, 1975, broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. The program is a production of Broadway Video in association with SNL Studios. Lorne Michaels is the executive producer.

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