Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Law & Order: SVU, taylor swift

Taylor Swift Joins Mariska Hargitay for Law & Order: SVU Emmys Sketch

Taylor Swift joined host Mariska Hargitay for a Law & Order: SVU-themed sketch dealing with whether or not she was attending the Emmy Awards.

Article Summary Taylor Swift surprised fans by appearing in Mariska Hargitay’s Law & Order: SVU-themed 2026 Emmys sketch.

The bit played off Swifties’ online theories and had Olivia Benson investigating whether Taylor Swift would attend.

Taylor Swift popped up as a new detective, helping crack the case and delivering one especially eerie camera moment.

While Swift appeared in the sketch, she was not at the Emmys live, spending the night at Chiefs vs. Broncos with Travis Kelce.

It's no secret that there's a lot of love between Law & Order: SVU star/EP and filmmaker Mariska Hargitay and singer, songwriter, and global phenomenon Taylor Swift. Look no further than the fact that one of Swift's cats is named "Olivia Benson." Much like with New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson (who did appear), a whole lot of Hargitay fans and Swifties began rumbling on social media that maybe Swift would appear during tonight's 2026 Emmy Awards, which Hargitay is hosting. In fact, the rumblings were so loud that they led to a Law & Order: SVU-themed sketch about the Swifties and the conspiracy theories surrounding a possible Swift appearance. The bad news? It looks like Swift won't be appearing during the live awards show. The good news? Swift appeared in the sketch as a new detective helping Hargitay's Olivia Benson crack the case.

"The Emmys are tonight, and the mayor's office is breathing down my neck demanding an answer to the big question: Will Taylor Swift be at the Emmys?" Hargitay's Benson says at one point. "Now, in order to crack a Swifty case, you've got to think like a Swifty, because the Swifties think that everything is a clue to what she'll do next." From there, Swift appears to offer a deep dive into the clues – but our favorite part? There's a moment when Swift turns to the camera and drops some ominous phrases, as if she were awakening sleeper agents (it's a great moment that caught us off guard). As for where Swift was this evening, she was supporting her husband, Travis Kelce, as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Denver Broncos to kick off ABC and ESPN's Monday Night Football season.

Taylor Swift and Tom Cruise in the house for MNF DENvsKC on ESPN

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/59S027XB8M — NFL (@NFL) September 15, 2026

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