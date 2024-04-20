Posted in: Music, Pop Culture, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: taylor swift, The Tortured Poets Department., travis kelce, youtube

Taylor Swift Offers Intimate Looks in #ForAFortnightChallenge Video

From Travis Kelce to cinnamon rolls, Taylor Swift shared a look at some intimate moments from her life in her #ForAFortnightChallenge video.

So there's this rumor going around that Taylor Swift dropped a double album titled The Tortured Poets Department / The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology – but we can't seem to find anything about it. Just kidding! By now, we've seen the album, the new single & music video for "Fortnight" (featuring Post Malone), and a slew of lyric music videos (waiting for you below) released – making for one busy weekend for her fans. But Swift's latest release was a much more personal one. Urging Swifties to share their "fortnight" recap as part of the #ForAFortnightChallenge, Swift shared a video compilation of what life has been like for her lately. Check out the clip above – which features everything from Travis Kelce and Swift making cinnamon rolls to behind-the-scenes looks at the filming of her "Fortnight" music video

Here's a rundown of the official lyric videos released shortly after the official music video for Swift & Malone's "Fortnight"

Side A: "Fortnight (feat. Post Malone)"; "The Tortured Poets Department"; "My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys"; "Down Bad"

Side B: "So Long, London"; "But Daddy I Love Him"; "Fresh Out the Slammer"; "Florida!!!" (feat. Florence + The Machine)

Side C: "Guilty as Sin?"; "Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?"; "I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)"; "loml"

Side D: "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart"; "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived"; "The Alchemy"; "Clara Bow"

"The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology" includes the four bonus tracks that were previously revealed ("The Manuscript," "The Bolter," "The Albatross" & "The Black Dog") – along with "imgonnagetyouback," "Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus," "How Did It End?," "So High School," "I Hate It Here," "thanK you aIMee," "I Look in People's Windows," "The Prophecy," "Cassandra," "Peter," and "Robin."

"The Tortured Poets Department. An anthology of new works that reflect events, opinions, and sentiments from a fleeting and fatalistic moment in time – one that was both sensational and sorrowful in equal measure. This period of the author's life is now over, the chapter closed and boarded up. There is nothing to avenge, no scores to settle once wounds have healed. And upon further reflection, a good number of them turned out to be self-inflicted. This writer is of the firm belief that our tears become holy in the form of ink on a page. Once we have spoken our saddest story, we can be free of it," Swift wrote as the caption to her Instagram post when the album went live and the audio-video for "Fortnight" hit. "And then all that's left behind is the tortured poetry."

"Okay, this is my 13th Grammy, which is my lucky number. I don't know if I've ever told you that. I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way, but I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans," Swift shared during her acceptance speech for winning the Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights. "So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I have been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand-new album comes out April 19th. It's called 'The Tortured Poets Department.' I'm going to go and post the cover right now backstage. Thank you, I love you! Thank you!"

