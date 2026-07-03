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Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Officially Married: New Wedding Details

The sign outside of Madison Square Garden made it official: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are married, with Swift's rep releasing details.

Article Summary Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially married, with Madison Square Garden signage confirming the news.

A statement from Taylor Swift’s rep revealed Dior wedding looks, Louboutin shoes, and Cartier jewelry.

Taylor Swift’s brother Austin served as Man of Honor, Jason Kelce was Best Man, and Adam Sandler officiated.

The post also highlights Taylor Swift’s Olympics video introducing the “Blade Angels” and cheering Team USA.

It's official, Swifties and Kansas City Chiefs fans! After all the rumors and rumblings in and around NYC's Madison Square Garden, global phenomenon singer/songwriter Taylor Swift and NFL star/podcast host Travis Kelce are officially married, as signage outside MSG confirms (though it seems that they took care of the legal stuff on Thursday). "The bride and groom's wedding ceremony looks have been created by Christian Dior Haute Couture. They are designed by Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women's, Men's and Haute Couture Collections, in close collaboration with the Bride and Groom. This is the designer's first couture wedding dress for a world-renowned celebrity. Their shoes were custom made by Christian Louboutin and the bride wore Cartier jewelry," read the statement from Swift's rep. "Taylor & Travis did not have bridesmaids or groomsmen. Instead, her brother Austin Swift served as Taylor's Man of Honor and Jason Kelce was Travis' Best Man. The ceremony joined both families together and was officiated by friend Adam Sandler."

Here's a look at the two livestreams that showed the happy news on display outside of MSG:

Taylor Swift Intros "Blade Angels" Glenn, Liu & Levito in Olympics Vid

Those who thought Swift was only going to be around for the opening of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan were in for a pleasant surprise back in February. U.S. Women's Figure skaters Amber Glenn, Alyssa Liu, and Isabeau Levito, aka the "Blade Angels" (in honor of Charlie's Angels) were the talk of the games, garnering a huge social media following for proudly wearing their commitment to their craft and their individuality on their sleeves. So, who better to have introduce the "Blade Angels" than Swift? That's exactly what we got earlier today, with Swift narrating the backstories of all three skaters (along with some tunes that fans might just recognize).

Here's a look at the teaser intro narrated by Swift that went live, followed by Swift's message to all of the U.S. athletes heading into the big games:

"I just wanted to send a message to all of the athletes who are competing in the Olympics. I just wanted to say thank you. Getting to learn new stories and see everything you've sacrificed and all your determination, hard work, and passion. Everything that has got you to this point where you're so excellent at something is just really inspiring," Swift said in the video message to the athletes ahead of the start of the games. "I'm very grateful for everything you've done to get to this point in your life and grateful that you've all brought us along with you on this journey, so we get to watch you do this. I just hope you have a wonderful Olympic Games. Wishing you all the best of luck and a safe journey, and I hope this is an experience that you will cherish for the rest of your life."

Milan Cortina was on Taylor Swift's mind and she has a message for all #WinterOlympics athletes! The music video for Taylor Swift's hit Opalite dropped TODAY! pic.twitter.com/rlKg6r2K4b — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 6, 2026 Show Full Tweet

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