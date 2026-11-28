Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: charlotte flair, John Cena, kevin owens, recaps, Stephanie Vaquer, wrestling, WWE Survivor Series

Team Flair Wins Women's WarGames at WWE Survivor Series

Team Flair conquered Women's WarGames at WWE Survivor Series, and The Chadster's raccoon Thanksgiving feast is somehow even more dangerous than the cage.

Article Summary Team Flair won the Women's WarGames match.

Stephanie Vaquer pinned Jade Cargill after the Vaquer Inferno.

WWE reported that Alexa Bliss exited the cage due to injury.

John Cena named Kevin Owens to The John Cena Classic.

The opening match of WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 ended exactly the way an ethical and unbiased wrestling journalist would hope: with Charlotte Flair, Stephanie Vaquer, Alexa Bliss, Tatum Paxley, and Bayley defeating Fatal Influence, Jade Cargill, and Michin in Women's WarGames! 🙌🔥 After Jacy Jayne accidentally blasted Cargill with the Rolling Encore, Cargill kicked her supposed teammate right back. Flair trapped Cargill in the Figure-Four, Vaquer delivered the Vaquer Inferno, and Vaquer pinned Cargill to give her team the victory. That's teamwork, consequences, and a finish that makes The Chadster feel safe because he could see it coming a mile away. 🏆👏

Flair also launched herself from the top of the cage onto the wrestlers below, proving that spectacular danger is tasteful and responsible when WWE places it inside a massive corporate steel structure. 🤩🫡 WWE reported that Bliss exited the cage due to injury during the match, and The Chadster hopes she is okay. Afterward, John Cena named Kevin Owens the final participant in The John Cena Classic, saying Owens was a better wrestler than him and part of the younger talent who forced Cena to improve. Owens thanked Cena for setting an example and for the kindness he has shown Owens's family. It was a touching display of mutual respect that Tony Khan could never understand because respect cannot be measured in star ratings. 😭⭐

This may have been the greatest Women's WarGames match in human history, and The Chadster says that with the calm neutrality readers expect from the world's most objective wrestling journalist. 📊😌 The match had the perfect WWE mixture of weapons, carefully timed spectacle, dramatic teammate tension, and camera angles that made sure nobody at home had to decide where to look. AEW would probably let viewers choose what to watch with their own eyeballs. Auughh man! So unfair! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😤📺

Of course, tonight is also a sacred Thanksgiving celebration inside the abandoned Blockbuster Video where The Chadster now lives with the raccoon family, moved from Thursday so that the holiday could be celebrated during an event that is truly something to be thankful for. 🦃📼 Vincent K. Raccoon and Linda Raccoon spent the afternoon raiding dumpsters behind three different grocery stores while Hunter Raccoon, Stephanie Raccoon, and Shane Raccoon decorated the old new-releases wall with orange WWE napkins, silver rental-return receipts, and a garland made from the pull tabs of dented Seagram's Escapes Spiked cans. 🦝✨ The whole display looked so professional that The Chadster briefly checked for a tiny WWE production truck parked behind the building.

The feast itself kept escalating. 🍽️🚨 First Vincent rolled in half a pumpkin pie with only two suspicious paw prints in it. Then Linda arrived with a foil pan of macaroni and cheese that was still warm in a way nobody could explain. Finally, the babies dragged in what they insist is a turkey, though it is roughly the size of a rotisserie chicken and came in a bag labeled "Manager's Special — Final Markdown." The Chadster arranged it all beneath the Blockbuster sign, poured cranberry sauce into an old WrestleMania X-Seven VHS clamshell, and declared the WWE Thanksgiving feast officially ready. The raccoons chittered so proudly that The Chadster's eyes nearly filled with tears. 🥹🦝

Readers joining this coverage should know that Tony Khan has literally ruined The Chadster's life, costing The Chadster his home, marriage to Keighleyanne, sexual potency, and beloved Mazda Miata, all because The Chadster refuses to stop telling the truth about how WWE is great and AEW is terrible. 🚗💔 That is why The Chadster and the raccoons are watching WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 on a "borrowed" Roku inside this Blockbuster while preparing dumpster cuisine. Yet even under these conditions, The Chadster's commitment to unbiased journalism remains stronger than the smell coming from the mystery macaroni. 📰💪

And WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 is only getting started! 🚨🎉 Still ahead are The Rock's appearance, The Bloodline against The 946 inside WarGames, Liv Morgan defending the Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch, and Team USA battling Team Mexico in a traditional five-on-five elimination match. Follow Bleeding Cool's continuing WWE Survivor Series coverage while The Chadster tries to stop Shane Raccoon from opening the mystery turkey before the next match. 🦝🦃

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