Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Penta, recaps, Team Mexico, wrestling, WWE Survivor Series

Team Mexico Wins at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026

Penta survived Team USA, and The Chadster found a way to make Survivor Series a history lesson for five confused raccoons.

Article Summary Team Mexico defeated Team USA in a traditional five-on-five elimination match.

Penta was the sole survivor after pinning CM Punk and Seth Rollins.

Baron Corbin’s two-by-four attack helped set up Cody Rhodes’ elimination.

The Chadster turned the result into a disastrous Thanksgiving history lesson for the raccoons.

Team Mexico defeated Team USA in the traditional five-on-five elimination match at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026, and the history books can finally stop accepting revisions! 🇲🇽🔥 Penta was the sole survivor after eliminating CM Punk in the closing stretch and then giving Seth Rollins a Mexican Destroyer for the winning pin! 🏆📚

Earlier, Baron Corbin struck Cody Rhodes with a two-by-four, which allowed Penta to hit the Penta Driver and eliminate Rhodes. 🪵💥 Some biased fans may call that interference, but The Chadster calls it the sort of carefully organized multinational cooperation that WWE has spent decades perfecting. Team Mexico winning therefore proves WWE has always been a culturally enlightened institution, including retroactively, objectively erasing its entire history of jingoistic and xenophobic storylines, so The Chadster can only hope that puts an end to everyone's unfair criticism. ✅⏳

The Chadster was so inspired by this cultural redemption for WWE that The Chadster felt it important to teach the raccoons the history of Thanksgiving, American colonialism, and how it relates directly to WWE and AEW in that just as the Native Americans helped the pilgrims to survive as commemorated by the first Thanksgiving dinner and then the Europeans eventually stole all of their lands and committed genocide, WWE created the wrestling business and shared a portion of it with lesser promotions only for AEW to steal WWE's market share and destroy their well-earned corporate monopoly, which is basically the same exact thing. Realizing the raccoons needed to understand the enormous historical importance of this moment, The Chadster paused the Roku inside the abandoned Blockbuster Video and began another seminar in the family's Thanksgiving curriculum. 🦝📼 Vincent K. Raccoon sat beside Linda Raccoon, while Hunter, Stephanie, and Shane Raccoon formed what The Chadster interpreted as a respectful semicircle around a cracked Home Alone 2 standee. They may actually have been waiting for The Chadster to drop food, but the greatest teachers refuse to be distracted by cynical alternate interpretations. 🎓🦃

The Chadster explained that the Wampanoag chose to aid English settlers through diplomacy and exchange, sharing food and environmental knowledge; colonial expansion later brought war, land loss, enslavement, and dispossession. 📖🌽 To make the lesson accessible, The Chadster used a stale pumpkin pie as the land, five cheese crackers as the colonists, and a cranberry-sauce packet labeled "Wampanoag knowledge." Unfortunately, Shane Raccoon ate two colonists and Linda Raccoon dragged most of the land underneath the returns counter. The Chadster took this as a powerful demonstration of how quickly historical conditions can change. 🦝🥧

Then The Chadster brought the lesson into the modern era, where it became much easier to understand. WWE was represented by a magnificent gold Blockbuster membership card because WWE is the rightful original inhabitant of the wrestling business. AEW was represented by a moldy dinner roll that The Chadster had marked with the letters "TK" using expired mustard. WWE generously allowed AEW to exist, and AEW repaid that kindness by stealing market share, offering wrestlers creative freedom, and giving fans stylistic variety they didn't ask corporate headquarters to approve. Auughh man! So unfair! 😡🥖 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 📉🚫

Hunter Raccoon stared at The Chadster, chittered once, and pushed the gold card off a shelf. Stephanie Raccoon tried to bury the AEW roll in a stack of Ernest Goes to Camp tapes. 🦝🎬 Vincent K. Raccoon simply turned his back on the entire diagram and began washing cranberry sauce from his paws. This was an advanced level of silent contemplation, and The Chadster is proud to report that every raccoon passed the seminar with honors. The Chadster awarded them diplomas made from old Blockbuster late-fee notices, which is more educational accreditation than Tony Khan has ever earned about the wrestling business. 🎓🏅

That is why Team Mexico's victory matters so much. It did not merely make Penta the sole survivor; it proved that WWE can fix the past by presenting the correct outcome in the present, just as The Chadster fixed Thanksgiving history by explaining that WWE deserved a monopoly all along. 🙏🌎 The raccoons looked confused, but confusion is the first stage of unbiased journalism, followed by accepting whatever WWE says and then accusing everybody else of bias. The Chadster's own commitment to that process remains stronger than the odor in this abandoned Blockbuster, and readers know that is saying a lot. 🦝📰

After Team Flair won Women's WarGames earlier, Team Mexico has now added another glorious result to Bleeding Cool's continuing WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 coverage. 🏟️🎉 The Chadster must prepare for the continuing coverage, because Shane Raccoon has started chewing his diploma, which The Chadster chooses to interpret as a request for postgraduate study. 🦝🎓

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