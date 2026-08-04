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Ted Lasso, Creature Commandos & Scooby-Doo: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Scooby-Doo: Origins, Lanterns, Creature Commandos, God of War, Ted Lasso, Warhammer 40,000, and more!

Article Summary Ted Lasso leads today's BCTV Daily Dispatch with a Season 4 teaser and Jason Sudeikis teasing the Wizard of Oz theme.

Scooby-Doo: Origins, Lanterns, and Creature Commandos deliver fresh TV updates, teases, and casting buzz.

God of War, Warhammer 40,000, The Walking Dead, and The Boys expand the lineup with major franchise news.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Babylon 5, Bob's Burgers, and more round out a packed daily TV dispatch.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Scooby-Doo: Origins, Lanterns, The Walking Dead: Dead City, Creature Commandos, God of War, Ted Lasso, Warhammer 40,000, The Boys, Babylon 5, President Curtis & Bob's Burgers, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, August 4th, 2026:

Ghosts Star Holland Joins Jimmy Olsen/Gorilla Grodd DCU Series: Report

Scooby-Doo: Origins: Grace on Getting Sarah Michelle Gellar's Blessing

Lanterns Clips Spotlight Chandler's Hal Jordan: Charmer & Interrogator

Ted Lasso S04 Teaser Offers New Look; Sudeikis on "Wizard of Oz" Theme

WWE Raw Preview: What's Next After Epic SummerSlam Weekend?

The Walking Dead: Dead City: Morgan on Negan Being Maggie's Protector

Creature Commandos Showrunner Teases Season 2 Ep. 1/The Bride Scene

God of War Series: Dave Bautista Reportedly In Talks for Kratos Role

Warhammer 40,000: Henry Cavill Confirms Starring in Live-Action Series

The Creep Tapes 3 Will Be Exposed This September on Shudder

The Boys: Vought Cinematic Universe Now Has Its Own YouTube Channel

Babylon 5: JMS Announces Full Episodes Coming to YouTube Channel

Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi Unleashes Final Trailers

President Curtis Does Right by Louise Belcher, Bob's Burgers Fans

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S04E03 Images: Pleasure Planet Problems

ONE PIECE DAY '26 Set for August 22-23: Schedule, Details Released

Warhammer 40,000 Animated Series In The Works: Henry Cavill Producing

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Poster: Are We Reading Too Much Into It?

Wonder Man, WWE SummerSlam, Lanterns & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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