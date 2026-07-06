Posted in: Apple, Sports, TV | Tagged: ted lasso

Ted Lasso Has Message for U.S. Soccer Team Ahead of World Cup Match

Apple TV's Ted Lasso had a special message for the U.S. Men's National Soccer Team ahead of their showdown with Belgium later today.

Article Summary Ted Lasso sends the U.S. Men’s National Team a timely Believe message ahead of its high-stakes World Cup match vs. Belgium.

The new Apple TV video uses Ted’s signature words to spotlight how fans and players connect through the show’s hopeful spirit.

Hannah Waddingham says Ted Lasso Season 3 ended well, but Rebecca’s story still had room to grow in Season 4.

Waddingham also teases Jason Sudeikis’ last-minute scene changes and explains why Ted and Rebecca work best as soulmates.

With a little less than a month to go until Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly's Ted Lasso returns for a fourth season on August 5th, the team behind Apple TV's hit streaming series is taking a minute to send a message to the U.S. Men's National Soccer Team ahead of their controversial FIFA World Cup showdown with Belgium later today. In the video above, Ted's words and one-word philosophy serve as the backdrop to how fans have embraced the importance of believing.

Ted Lasso: Hannah Waddingham On Season 4 Return

During a recent profile interview with Variety, Hannah Waddingham shared that, as much as the Season 3 finale gave the steaming series a proper ending, she felt there was still more to be told. "Because that's too much of a cliffhanger to be had, but I'm so glad it has," she said, adding that never playing Rebecca would've felt "like losing a pal."

As for how filming went, Waddingham made it clear that some things have changed between her and Sudeikis. "There's always going to be a bit of give-and-take within a scene, because of the nature of how Sudeikis works. He hears it in the room, and then we tweak. With that boy, you've got to roll with the punches. He and I have an ongoing love-hate relationship that he changes it last minute," she added.

Noting that she's "blessed" to be part of "this AFC Richmond family," Waddingham loves the show's positivity and credits it as a major factor in its success. That said, it doesn't sound like she's stanning Ted and Rebecca nearly as much as the fans have been over the past three seasons. "I love that we buck against the norm. And they are undoubtedly soulmates, but that can mean a myriad of things," Waddingham said of their platonic relationship. "I love all the relationships in it."

In season four, Ted (Sudeikis) returns to Richmond, taking on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women's football team. Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would. The series stars Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, and Jeremy Swift (with Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsey, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern, and Grant Feely also joining the cast).

Jack Burditt (Nobody Wants This, 30 Rock) joins the series as an executive producer. Sudeikis will executive produce in addition to starring. Hunt, Kelly, Toheeb Jimoh, Jane Becker, Jamie Lee, and Bill Wrubel will also executive produce. Brent Goldstein is attached to write and executive produce along with Leanne Bowen. Stemming from Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, the season will also see Lawrence executive-produce under his Doozer Productions banner alongside Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer. Sara Walker and Phoebe Walsh are writers and producers on the fourth season, with Sasha Garron co-producing. Julia Lindon will also write for the season, with Dylan Marron serving as story editor.

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