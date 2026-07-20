Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Ted Lasso/Justin Bieber, AHS 13, Daredevil & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Rick and Morty, Daredevil: Born Again, The Vampire Lestat, Ted Lasso, AHS 13, Doctor Who/BBC, and more!

Article Summary Ted Lasso leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch, with fresh Season 4 buzz and a Justin Bieber-fueled World Cup crossover.

Daredevil: Born Again headlines Marvel TV updates as reports point to Season 3 filming wrapping up.

American Horror Story 13 teases SDCC reveals, while Doctor Who, Dexter: Resurrection, and more join the lineup.

Rick and Morty, The Vampire Lestat, and House of the Dragon previews round out a packed TV and streaming rundown.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Rick and Morty, Daredevil: Born Again, The Vampire Lestat, House of the Dragon, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, Ted Lasso & Justin Bieber, American Horror Story: 13, Dexter: Resurrection, Doctor Who/BBC, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, July 20th, 2026:

Rick and Morty Season 9: Some S09E09: "Salute Your Morts" Thoughts

Daredevil: Born Again Reportedly Wraps Season 3 Filming

Rick and Morty Season 9: Your S09E09: "Salute Your Morts" Preview

The Vampire Lestat Season Finale: Our S03E07: "The Failures" Preview

House of the Dragon Season 3: Here's a Look at Our S03E05 Preview

"Stuart" Team on Why Barry Kripke Addition Has "Lost in Space" Vibes

AEW Collision Review: Boston Brings Fire and Redemption

World Cup Final: Ted Lasso & Coach Beard "BELIEBE" in Justin Bieber

Dungeon Crawler Carl: Seth Green Wants In on MacFarlane Series Adapt

American Horror Story: 13 Offering SDCC/"13 Flavors" Details Tomorrow

Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 Filming Update; Dan Stevens BTS Look

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Review: Titles Change in NYC

Ted Lasso Season 4: Apple TV Releases New Look at Hit Series' Return

LEGO One Piece Setting Sail Tomorrow with an Official Teaser

FIFA World Cup 2026 Final/Halftime Show: Your Preview/Viewing Guide

Game of Thrones: Lena Headey Hits Back on Fans' Body Double Backlash

Doctor Who: Even "New Doctor" Ranganathan Got to Take On The Daleks

The Vampire Lestat Drops Season 3 Finale: "The Failures" Images

Mister Miracle, Iron Fist & The Big Bang Theory: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Reacher Spinoff Neagley Gets A Poster in The Daily LITG 19th July 2026

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!