Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: ted lasso

Ted Lasso: No Season 5 Decision Yet; Sudeikis "Would Like to" Continue

Jason Sudeikis offered an update on Ted Lasso Season 5, noting that he "would like to" continue, but Apple TV hasn't made a decision yet.

Article Summary Jason Sudeikis says he would like to continue Ted Lasso, but Apple TV+ has not made a Season 5 decision yet.

The Ted Lasso Season 4 finale felt like it set up more story, even if it could still work as a series ending.

Sudeikis says no Ted Lasso writers’ room has started, stressing he is not being coy about Season 5 uncertainty.

While Sudeikis once had a three-season plan, Ted Lasso Season 5 and even Season 6 remain up in the air.

We're not saying that the Season 4 finale of Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly's Ted Lasso couldn't serve as a series finale, but it definitely felt like it was meant to lead to more. We know that there were rumblings going into the fourth season that Sudeikis had a three-season plan in mind – but is that still the case? Based on what he shared during the latest edition of the Talk Easy with Sam Fragoso podcast (available above), he's up for it – but a decision on a possible fifth and sixth season is still up in the air. Noting that he "would like to" continue where the show is going for additional seasons, Sudeikis added that a decision from Apple TV hasn't come down yet. "Yeah, I just don't know," he said, noting that he wasn't "intentionally" trying to be coy with his response. "We haven't started a writers' room or anything like that," Sudeikis revealed, adding that he would "assume" the streamer would give the green light if the show's major players returned.

In season four, Ted (Sudeikis) returns to Richmond, taking on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women's football team. Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would. The series stars Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, and Jeremy Swift (with Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsey, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern, and Grant Feely also joining the cast).

Jack Burditt (Nobody Wants This, 30 Rock) joins the series as an executive producer. Sudeikis will executive produce in addition to starring. Hunt, Kelly, Toheeb Jimoh, Jane Becker, Jamie Lee, and Bill Wrubel will also executive produce. Brent Goldstein is attached to write and executive produce along with Leanne Bowen. Stemming from Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, the season will also see Lawrence executive-produce under his Doozer Productions banner alongside Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer. Sara Walker and Phoebe Walsh are writers and producers on the fourth season, with Sasha Garron co-producing. Julia Lindon will also write for the season, with Dylan Marron serving as story editor.

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