Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: ted lasso

Ted Lasso S04 Teaser Offers New Look; Sudeikis on "Wizard of Oz" Theme

Jason Sudeikis discusses the "The Wizard of Oz" connection, and we get a new look at what's to come in Apple TV's Ted Lasso Season 4 teaser.

Article Summary Apple TV’s Ted Lasso Season 4 teaser offers fresh footage and a behind-the-scenes look at what’s ahead.

Jason Sudeikis ties Ted Lasso Season 4 to The Wizard of Oz as Rebecca, Keeley, and Leslie head to Kansas.

The new Ted Lasso clip reveals moments not seen in the trailer, adding more intrigue to Ted’s return story.

Hannah Waddingham says Ted Lasso still had more story to tell and opens up about working with Sudeikis.

With the fourth season of Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly's Ted Lasso set to hit screens starting this Wednesday, Apple TV released a brief behind-the-scenes look at what viewers can expect. In the video clip below, Sudeikis explains how Leslie (Jeremy Swift), Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham), and Keeley's (Juno Temple) journey to Kansas to convince Ted (Sudeikis) to return to lead the women's team relates to "The Wizard of Oz." In addition, it includes some interesting moments not included in the trailer or other previous looks.

Here's a look at what Sudeikis had to share about the thematic premise behind the fourth season, followed by Waddingham's previous insights into the new season and more:

Ted Lasso: Hannah Waddingham On Season 4 Return

During a profile interview with Variety, Hannah Waddingham shared that, as much as the Season 3 finale gave the steaming series a proper ending, she felt there was still more to be told. "Because that's too much of a cliffhanger to be had, but I'm so glad it has," she said, adding that never playing Rebecca would've felt "like losing a pal."

As for how filming went, Waddingham made it clear that some things have changed between her and Sudeikis. "There's always going to be a bit of give-and-take within a scene, because of the nature of how Sudeikis works. He hears it in the room, and then we tweak. With that boy, you've got to roll with the punches. He and I have an ongoing love-hate relationship that he changes it last minute," she added.

Noting that she's "blessed" to be part of "this AFC Richmond family," Waddingham loves the show's positivity and credits it as a major factor in its success. That said, it doesn't sound like she's stanning Ted and Rebecca nearly as much as the fans have been over the past three seasons. "I love that we buck against the norm. And they are undoubtedly soulmates, but that can mean a myriad of things," Waddingham said of their platonic relationship. "I love all the relationships in it."

In season four, Ted (Sudeikis) returns to Richmond, taking on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women's football team. Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would. The series stars Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, and Jeremy Swift (with Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsey, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern, and Grant Feely also joining the cast).

Jack Burditt (Nobody Wants This, 30 Rock) joins the series as an executive producer. Sudeikis will executive produce in addition to starring. Hunt, Kelly, Toheeb Jimoh, Jane Becker, Jamie Lee, and Bill Wrubel will also executive produce. Brent Goldstein is attached to write and executive produce along with Leanne Bowen. Stemming from Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, the season will also see Lawrence executive-produce under his Doozer Productions banner alongside Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer. Sara Walker and Phoebe Walsh are writers and producers on the fourth season, with Sasha Garron co-producing. Julia Lindon will also write for the season, with Dylan Marron serving as story editor.

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