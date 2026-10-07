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Ted Lasso Season 4 Cinematographer on Setting Tone, Women's Soccer

Cinematographer Bella Gonzales (Alien: Earth, Fargo) spoke with us about working on the Season 4 premiere of Apple TV's Ted Lasso.

Article Summary Ted Lasso Season 4 cinematographer Bella Gonzales explains how she shaped the premiere’s fresh visual tone.

Gonzales looked to past Ted Lasso premieres, then pushed “Home” toward a distinct Kansas-set Americana feel.

She discusses how the shift to women’s soccer influenced the episode’s themes of space, identity, and legacy.

From Fargo to Ted Lasso, Gonzales breaks down her drama-first approach to comedy and collaborative TV storytelling.

Cinematographer Bella Gonzales is all about putting her best foot forward, quite literally, whenever she works on a project, sometimes as part of an ensemble on a TV show when she's not working solo, and that was especially the case on the Apple TV hit sports comedy-drama Ted Lasso, setting the tone for the season 4 premiere episode "Home," which shifts the series focus from the men's soccer team to the women's at AFC Richmond. Some of Gonzales's most notable works include FX's Alien: Earth and Fargo, and Hulu's PEN15 and Pizza Movie (2026). She spoke with Bleeding Cool about how she got involved with the Bill Lawrence series starring Jason Sudeikis, how she referenced previous season premieres to set Season 4's tone, differences between the men's and women's soccer teams, and her work ethic.

Ted Lasso Cinematographer Bella Gonzales on Immersing Herself into the Series' Soccer World

Bleeding Cool: What intrigued you about 'Ted Lasso,' and how did you get involved?

Gonzales: I've been a fan since the beginning of the series. I found it really fascinating in terms of comedy, what the boundaries of comedy are, and what connects with people, so I've always looked at it as a Marvel, reaching such a wide audience. I had previously worked with producer-director Declan Lowney on another Apple show called 'The Big Door Prize,' and we had a terrific experience and on the same show for two years. I was out in Syracuse shooting a movie, and I got a call from him saying, "Do you want to come shoot episode one of our new season?" As we're looking to change up the environment and therefore change up the look of the first episode and make a really special bottle to welcome us back into the world of 'Ted Lasso?''

Coming in, did they have episodes specifically for you to look at to reference?

I think I majorly referenced the first episode of the previous seasons, because I found it really the most interesting to see how we get welcomed back every time, and to see if there are visual differences or how we kind of start homages to that from the previous. I studied that, but ultimately…they wanted it to look different. I think they were even open for it to look even more different. I felt that there were things about 'Ted Lasso' as a fan, as an artist, that I wanted to respect and take the work of David Rom and Vanessa Whyte and run with it, have fun, and make something really special that seemed different than [A.F.C.] Richmond. I wanted it to feel like we were stepping into another world and really exemplify the beauty of Americana.

Since they switched to a women's soccer team, compared to previous seasons when they focused on the men, did that change your approach?

Definitely, the minute I stepped foot into the KPKC Stadium (in Kansas City, MO) for the first time, for our first scout, and we were walked around and ushered through the stadium, they told us that most women's soccer teams, even if they have a home stadium for their men's team, don't even have their own changing rooms. They'll either change in the visitors' room or in the bathrooms, and there was something that really struck me about that in women's sports being on the rise and people being so invested, but women not having their own space necessarily.

I think that really tied into Ted and his environment, and not quite fitting into his own space and why I think it's so appropriately called "Home," so I was just going off of the themes of that, to tie into the visual language about your place in the world and your purpose and for Ted, fatherhood and family and what that means for him and you know his purpose and in terms of what he wants to leave his legacy for his son, Henry (Grant Feely), like we see him pondering on his dad's legacy. I saw a parallel in that, for sure, and then really wanted to bring that excitement. I think that it's so special that women's sports are coming to the forefront, and so just making it dazzling and beautiful and showing Keeley (Juno Temple) being so enthralled by the whimsy and the like vibrations in the stadium, so that was really important.

Has any experience from your previous work helped inform you and guide you in the process, maybe that a lesser period might not have taught you beforehand?

Definitely, I think the one that comes to mind is actually work that I had as an operator when I did my first season of 'Fargo,' which was season four, and there was a similar spin-off bottle episode that was also based in the world of 'The Wizard of Oz,' and it's the most proud I ever was to be an (camera) operator on an episode of television. The direction they went in, and this storybook element of it is something that really inspired me, so when we see all of the faces we know and love from Richmond coming to Kansas, Rebecca (Hannah Waddington), Keely, and Higgins (Jeremy Swift), I wanted it to feel like this kind of "Wow!" moment, this really warm hug. I think when you see Keely's red, Dorothy ruby-red high heels, it really concretizes that idea against blue skies and hard sun, and it really exemplifies Kansas, and then, past the first episode, they're not in Kansas anymore. I really drew upon what I loved the most about being a part of those previous themes, took it, and re-imagined it for how that would work in the land of 'Ted Lasso.'

Stylistically, does it vary from show to show? How does the genre affect how you approach a project?

It's a great question, because I feel really lucky where my work gets to span a lot of genres, and I get to do a lot of sci-fi as well as drama and horror, but really, I feel like my bread and butter and what has kind of formed me as a DP has been comedy. I've also been really blessed that all the comedy that I've done has been kind of this genre-bending, whether it's sci-fi, comedy, or a stoner comedy that wants to look like a blockbuster movie. For me, 'Ted Lasso' is a comedy that has a lot of heart, and it discusses a lot of real topics, things that people deal with all the time, just feelings that are so wide that I understand why the audience appeal is so broad.

Weirdly, it's like listening to David Rom talk about it as we talked about the show. He always said that he approached 'Ted Lasso' like a drama, and I always found that really interesting. His first reference was 'Moneyball' (2011), and it's more about this kind of single-camera nature of the show and breaking that, like, three-camera kind of shooting all over the place. It's very intentional, and the camera says so much about a character and the relationship between characters. That's a very dramatic tendency. That's also a very 'Ted Lasso' tendency to see how someone is in the back of the frame to Ted. It tells you everything you need to know about where they are in that time, so I think that they all inform each other, and I like to think that the script is always the thing that's telling me how to shoot it, so I try to think less of like how I would shoot its genre and more about what each script demands of the visuals.

If you were able to do a show from start to finish for a season, would you prefer to take on a project like that, or would you prefer working on isolated episodes for what they want you to do?

I'm really open, honestly. I thought it was such a joy to come and do the first episode of 'Ted Lasso' and then kind of pass it back to the cinematographers in the UK who crafted Richmond. I think it's really suitable that we kind of had our separate experiences, but we really came together to make one show, and I am a collaborative individual. I love building a team, bringing people together, giving them the agency to be creative, and feeling proud of what we're doing. I would love to say that I like to be the starting person only because I like to craft that team and make sure that we are set up for success, but really, just like the DPs who took me on as their alternate when I was coming up, I like to give people so much agency. I like to say, "Let's play 'Yes And,' and build this world together, and have rules." I think you can make so many creative choices when you have some rules that create the world, and 'Ted Lasso' is kind of like that to me, where the show is…you could see any shot from 'Ted Lasso' anywhere and know that it's the show, and that says something about it. That's what we aim for as DPs: to create unique languages for all our worlds.

Season 4 of Ted Lasso, which also stars Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Sarah Niles, Tanya Reynolds, Abbie Hern, Faye Marsay, Jude Mack, Aisling Sharkey, and Rex Hayes, is available on Apple TV.

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