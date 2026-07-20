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Ted Lasso Season 4 In The Daily LITG 20th July 2026

Ted Lasso Season 4 was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

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Article Summary

  • Ted Lasso Season 4 tops Bleeding Cool’s daily chart, with Apple TV’s new look at the hit series leading yesterday’s reads.
  • The latest LITG roundup tracks Ted Lasso Season 4 alongside comics, TV, collectibles, and SDCC-linked buzzy stories.
  • Beyond Ted Lasso Season 4, the rundown highlights Marvel editor changes, DC pricing debate, and Neagley poster news.
  • LITG also revisits the biggest July 20 stories from past years, from Absolute Catwoman to DC solicits and TV headlines.

Ted Lasso Season 4 was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Ted Lasso Season 4 In The Daily LITG 20th July 2026
Ted Lasso: Apple TV

Ted Lasso Season 4 and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

  1. Ted Lasso Season 4: Apple TV Releases New Look at Hit Series' Return
  2. Comics Folk React To C.B. Cebulski Out As Marvel Editor-In-Chief
  3. Jim Lee, President Of DC Comics, Part Of Absolute "Price Gouging"?
  4. Neagley: "Reacher" Spinoff Series Gets Official Key Art Poster
  5. KPop Demon Hunters Jinu and Rumi Join Jazwares Squishmallows Line
  6. Dungeon Crawler Carl: Seth Green Wants In on MacFarlane Series Adapt
  7. Tony Daniel & Jeremy Adams' Unpublished Batman… SDCC Announcement?
  8. Blu-ray On My Mind: Criterion, Backrooms, Star Wars, And More
  9. DC Comics' October 2024 Catalogue Sells For $60 Due To Absolute Batman
  10. Rewriting History With The Creation Of Superman At San Diego Comic-Con

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Absolute Catwoman

Nick Dragotta Reveals More Of His Absolute Catwoman Designs
Absolute Catwoman
  1. Absolute Catwoman Has Wolverine-Style Claws, Pouches And A Magic Tail
  2. Image Says Diamond's Goal Is "Stealing" $3,000,000 of Comics From Them
  3. Death Of A Ballard Series Regular in The Daily LITG, 19th July 2025
  4. Supernatural Returns To Comics In Dynamite October 2025 Full Solicits
  5. No, Gretchen Felker-Martin, Writer Of Red Hood, Has Not Read H2SH
  6. Image Comics Full October 2025 Solicits Includes Spawn: The Dark Ages
  7. NECA Debuts TMNT: The Last Ronin II: Re-Evolution Collector's Edition
  8. James Gunn Not Writing Creature Commandos Season 2; Writers' Room
  9. New History of the DC Universe #2 Preview: Heroes Unite, Chaos Ensues
  10. Absolute Takes The Top Two In The Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
  11. Bad Idea October 2025 Solicits: Save Now #1 Has 1:250 Exclusive Ending
  12. Barbaric: The Black Knight in Vault Comics' October 2025 Solicits
  13. Disavowed & Astrobots in Massive Publishing October 2025 Full Solicits
  14. Speed Racer Tales From The Road in Mad Cave October 2025 Full Solicits
  15. Daniel Noah's High Strangeness in Oni Press Full October 2025 Solicits
  16. Judge Death Mega-Special In Rebellion's October 2025 Lunar Solicits

LITG two years ago, DC Comics October 2024 solicits and solicitations

Sandman

  1. DC Comics October 2024 Solicits In Full, All In, Absolute And More
  2. Bleeding Cool Presents: Image Comics' Full October 2024 Solicits
  3. That DC All-In Double Splash Page Without Being Scanned In
  4. Absolute Power #4 Finale Goes Beyond Multiverse, Brings Back Justice
  5. Marvel Tells What Happened Between Return Of The Jedi & Force Awakens
  6. The New Superwoman IS Lois Lane… And It's All Amanda Waller's Fault
  7. A New Look At The Big, Big, Absolute Batman
  8. Wally West Evolves Into a New Form for DC All-In With The Flash #14
  9. DC Comics To Publish Sandman's Shakespeare
  10. Batman: Caped Crusader Poster Spotlights Dark Knight's Rogues Gallery
  11. Vintage Paper Expert John Adcock of Yesterday's Papers Dead at Age 74
  12. The Mafia Nanny, From Webtoon To Print Publication In 2025
  13. Mutupo: Tokyopop to Launch Noir Caesar Graphic Novel Series in Aug
  14. The Return Of Shadowman – And Punk Mambo – From Valiant
  15. Army Of Darkness Forever Gets A #13 Finale
  16. Separated At Birth: Alessandro Miracolo, Phoenix And Olivier Coipel
  17. Hack/Slash Crosses Over With Body Bags From Image Comics
  18. Multiversus Gives Us Bugs Batman And Super Shaggy From DC Comics
  19. Powerpuff Girls Artist Paulina Ganucheau Will Write The Comic As Well
  20. The New Superwoman IS Lois Lane… And It's All Amanda Waller's Fault
  21. Exclusive: PSA to Add Comic Book Grading Division in Early 2025
  22. Elliott Kaplan & Mindy Lee Take Over Harley Quinn For DC All In
  23. Poison Ivy & Swamp Thing Crossover With G Willow Wilson & Mike Perkins
  24. David Dastmalchian Writes The Creature Commandos For DC All In
  25. Absolute Batman, Superman & Wonder Woman – Daily LITG, 19th July 2024
  26. Full Solicits For Batman #153 And #154 For October 2024
  27. Absolute Power #4 Finale Goes Beyond Multiverse, Brings Back Justice

LITG three years ago, It's Always Sunny on Hold

always sunny
It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Image: FX Networks Screencap
  1. The Always Sunny Podcast "Has Been Put On Hold For Now": Details
  2. Steve Foxe's Trigger Warning For Dark X-Men, Hellfire Gala & Fall Of X
  3. Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift Drops In November 2023
  4. Rob Liefeld Genderflips More X-Characters in Deadpool
  5. New Neil Gaiman Sandman Story Launches at San Diego Comic-Con for $750
  6. DC to Announce Amazons Attack at San Diego Comic-Con as Well
  7. DC Announces Justice League vs Godzilla vs Kong at San Diego Comic-Con
  8. X-Men Red Prepares For The Coming Of Orchis To Krakoa
  9. An Actual Final Party List For SDCC San Diego Comic-Con 2023
  10. Marvel Confirms New She-Hulk Series To Launch In October
  11. Rich Douek and Alex Cormack Drive Like Hell to Dark Horse Comics
  12. Once More Into The Crypt Of Shadows From Marvel for Halloween
  13. Spine-Tingling Spider-Man & Superior Spider-Man For October
  14. Dan Panosian, Alessio Petillo & Francesco Segala's Savage Red Sonja
  15. San Diego Comic-Con To Launch A Comic-Con Cruise From $990 Each
  16. Rom Omnibus (Or Romnibus) Volume 2 Comes To Town In 2024
  17. Oni Press Asks "Who is Shaky Kane?" For San Diego Comic-Con
  18. Garbage Pail Kids Teach You Everything About Time Travel
  19. Torunn Grønbekk To Write Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
  20. The Star Trek: Day Of Blood Crews, Complete With Pronouns
  21. Rodney Barnes and Edu Menna Create a New Alice Cooper #1 Comic
  22. Michelangelo & Chun-Li, The New Couple From TMNT Vs Street Fighter?
  23. The Comic Creators "Special Thanks" List for Secret Invasion S01E05
  24. San Diego Comic-Con Begins Today in The Daily LITG, 19th July 2023

LITG four years ago, July In July

The Daily LITG July 20th 2022
Youtube screencap
  1. Eric D July Gets 30,000 Orders Worth $2.5 Million For 'Non-Woke' Comic
  2. Tonight Is Staryu Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: July 2022
  3. Bi-Erasure Danger Of Nostalgia In DC Comics' Dark Crisis (Spoilers)
  4. Marc Silvestri Designed Many Characters For Dynamite Including Cherish
  5. Crypt Of Shadows With Moon Knight, Wolverine, Bloodstone & Bloodline
  6. Frank Frazetta Had No Input On Fire And Ice, Says Gerry Conway
  7. GI Joe, Thundercats, Jem, And More COming To SDCC From Super7
  8. Why Batman Hasn't Learnt Magic…. And Why He Must (Bat Spoilers)
  9. On Why Malik White Will Not Be Called White Adam (Black Adam Spoilers)
  10. The Bleeding Cool Final San Diego Comic-Con SDCC Party List For 2022.
  11. David & Maria Lapham, Steve Foxe, Erica Henderson Join Creepshow #2
  12. HS Tak and Isabella Mazzanti Visit Feudal Japan for Hitomi in October
  13. Posehn, Duggan, Koblish Ruin Trick or Treating with Halloween Party
  14. Alice Cooper Vs Prince Of Darkness, Rodney Barnes' New Graphic Novel
  15. Steve Niles, David Dastmalchian Pen Horror Crossover at Dark Horse
  16. Marc Silvestri Designed Many Characters For Dynamite Including Cherish
  17. Will Jeremy Haun Beat His Boom Studios Record With The Approach?
  18. Jeff Parker & Joseph Cooper Bring Back Cat-Man & Kitten
  19. Speculator Corner: Irredeemable Kickstarter Covers Are Very Redeemable
  20. Hairology Is Paying For Comic Book Stories About Hair
  21. Why Bill Schanes Won't Be At San Diego Comic-Con This Year
  22. Fred Van Lente & Jonathan Lau Tell Origin of Peter Cannon Thunderbolt
  23. Adam F. Goldberg, Not Art Spiegelman, on a Garbage Pail Kids Origin Comic
  24. Maggie Sawyer, The New Police Commissioner Of Blüdhaven (Spoilers)
  25. Karen Darboe Draws Marvel Crypt Of Shadows- Daily LITG July 19th 2022

LITG five years ago – Supernatural Message For Jared Padalecki

supernatural
LITG Robert Falconer/The CW
  1. Supernatural: Jensen Ackles Shared BDay Message for Jared Padalecki
  2. Pam & Tommy: Line Between Sebastian Stan, Tommy Lee Keeps Blurring
  3. Marvel Teases Peter Parker Spider-Man's Death, Replaced By Ben Reilly
  4. For the First Time, The Full DC Comics Timeline Planned By Dan DiDio
  5. NECA Comic Con Panel Reveals: TMNT, Gargoyles, Horror, And More
  6. The Flash Season 7 Finale Preview: Can They Survive This Heart Attack?
  7. Chris Claremont Teases New Gambit Comic Book Series From Marvel?
  8. Is Carol Danvers an Anti-Vaxxer? Captain Marvel #30 [Preview]
  9. Archer: The Band's Back Together in FXX's Official Season 12 Poster
  10. Carano/Mando Saga Ends with Emmy No-Nom; Nation Shrugs
  11. The DC Timeline That Was: Dick Grayson 42 To Damian Wayne's 15?
  12. Green Arrow's First Star Turn in More Fun Comics #77, Up for Auction
  13. Eat The Rich #1 To Debut In Boom's 50K Club, No Longer Returnable
  14. Diamond Comic Distributors Joins The Stupid Culture Wars
  15. Eduardo Risso, Damian Connelly, And More Have A New Zombie Anthology
  16. Batman: Long Halloween Sequel To Reveal Truth Behind Holiday Killer?
  17. Fred Van Lente and Vincenzo Federici Launch New Jennifer Blood Series
  18. Krakoa, Brexit… And Northern Ireland In Marvel's X-Men Comics
  19. Star Wars Fans: Get The First Jaxxon Appearance At Heritage Auctions
  20. Dav Pilkey's Dog-Man Sells Ten Times The Top Manga In US Bookstores
  21. Christopher Priest Ends Vampirella Run By Marrying Dracula
  22. Now Is The Time To Buy Savage She-Hulk #1, On Auction At Heritage
  23. No Emmy Nomination For Gina Carano- The Daily LITG 19th July 2021

LITG six years ago, Venom to Dynamite

As well as the Wonder Woman 1984 movie, a new Pokemon Go story and an old Punisher story topped the charts.

  1. Marvel Legends Venomized Captain America Becomes Walmart Exclusive
  2. Unpopular Opinion: The Dark Knight Is Not Very Good Anymore
  3. Avengers #34 Review: #DefundTheAvengers
  4. Comics & Complication: Depictions of Women in Western Comics
  5. Dynamite Pulls Comicsgate Cover From IndieGoGo Amid Creator Backlash
  6. Dynamite Faces Creator Backlash Over Comicsgate Alliances
  7. Cyberpunk 2077 Gets Glams of Upcoming McFarlane Toys Wave 2
  8. Hasbro Announces Transformers Walmart Exclusive Specialty Packs
  9. Empyre #1 Review: Isn't Tony Stark Supposed to Be a Genius?
  10. Jurassic Park Chaos Effect: The Omega T-Rex and the Big Box Dinos

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Ted Sikora, President of Hero Entertainment Comics
  • Caley Tibbittz Collopy creator of SwordCat Knights

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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