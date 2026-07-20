Posted in: TV | Tagged: newlitg, ted lasso

Ted Lasso Season 4 In The Daily LITG 20th July 2026

Ted Lasso Season 4 was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Ted Lasso Season 4 tops Bleeding Cool’s daily chart, with Apple TV’s new look at the hit series leading yesterday’s reads.

The latest LITG roundup tracks Ted Lasso Season 4 alongside comics, TV, collectibles, and SDCC-linked buzzy stories.

Beyond Ted Lasso Season 4, the rundown highlights Marvel editor changes, DC pricing debate, and Neagley poster news.

LITG also revisits the biggest July 20 stories from past years, from Absolute Catwoman to DC solicits and TV headlines.

Ted Lasso Season 4 was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Ted Lasso Season 4 and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Absolute Catwoman

LITG two years ago, DC Comics October 2024 solicits and solicitations

LITG three years ago, It's Always Sunny on Hold

LITG four years ago, July In July

LITG five years ago – Supernatural Message For Jared Padalecki

LITG six years ago, Venom to Dynamite

As well as the Wonder Woman 1984 movie, a new Pokemon Go story and an old Punisher story topped the charts.

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Ted Sikora , President of Hero Entertainment Comics

, President of Hero Entertainment Comics Caley Tibbittz Collopy creator of SwordCat Knights

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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