Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: ted lasso

Ted Lasso Season 5 Gets Green Light: Apple TV Renews Hit Series

Apple TV announced that Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly's Ted Lasso Season 5 has been given a green light.

Article Summary Apple TV has officially renewed Ted Lasso for Season 5, with Jason Sudeikis returning.

Jason Sudeikis said in October that Ted Lasso Seasons 5 and 6 were still undecided and no writers’ room had started.

Ted Lasso Season 4 sends Ted back to Richmond to coach a second division women’s football team in a new challenge.

Season 4 also expanded the Ted Lasso cast and producing team, with Jack Burditt joining as executive producer.

We've got a new season of "Believe"-ing coming our way, with Apple TV announcing that Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly's Ted Lasso will be back for a fifth season. Based on what he shared during the Talk Easy with Sam Fragoso podcast in October, Sudeikis made it clear that he was up for a return, but a decision on possible fifth and sixth seasons was still up in the air. Noting that he "would like to" continue where the show is going for additional seasons, Sudeikis added that a decision from Apple TV hadn't come down yet. "Yeah, I just don't know," he said, noting that he wasn't "intentionally" trying to be coy with his response. "We haven't started a writers' room or anything like that," Sudeikis revealed, adding that he would "assume" the streamer would give the green light if the show's major players returned.

In season four, Ted (Sudeikis) returns to Richmond, taking on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women's football team. Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would. The series stars Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, and Jeremy Swift (with Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsey, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern, and Grant Feely also joining the cast).

Jack Burditt (Nobody Wants This, 30 Rock) joins the series as an executive producer. Sudeikis will executive produce in addition to starring. Hunt, Kelly, Toheeb Jimoh, Jane Becker, Jamie Lee, and Bill Wrubel will also executive produce. Brent Goldstein is attached to write and executive produce along with Leanne Bowen. Stemming from Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, the season will also see Lawrence executive-produce under his Doozer Productions banner alongside Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer. Sara Walker and Phoebe Walsh are writers and producers on the fourth season, with Sasha Garron co-producing. Julia Lindon will also write for the season, with Dylan Marron serving as story editor.

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