Ted: Seth MacFarlane, Scott Grimes & More Join Peacock Series Cast

Originally announced in June 2021, the live-action Peacock comedy series based on the blockbuster Ted film franchise has announced its main cast. And yes, Seth MacFarlane (The Orville, Ted & Ted 2, Family Guy) is returning to voice the loveably foul-mouthed teddy bear. In addition, Giorgia Whigham (The Punisher, 13 Reasons Why), Max Burkholder (Parenthood), and Scott Grimes (Oppenheimer, The Orville) are set to join the streaming series. MacFarlane will direct, write, co-showrun & executive produce all episodes alongside co-showrunners, writers & executive producers Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh (Modern Family). The series stems from MacFarlane's Fuzzy Door and will be executive produced by President Erica Huggins. Alana Kleiman & Jason Clark will also serve as executive producers, with UCP (a division of Universal Studio Group) and MRC Television producing.

It's 1993 and Ted the bear's moment of fame has passed, leaving him living with his best friend, 16-year-old John Bennett, who lives in a working-class Boston home with his parents and cousin. Ted may not be the best influence on John, but when it comes right down to it, Ted's willing to go out on a limb to help his friend and his family.

MacFarlane returns to voice Ted, a foul-mouthed, pot-smoking teddy bear brought to life by the magic of a little boy's wish. Burkholder's John Bennett is a good guy and likeable teen who is, however, still in his awkward phase. With Ted's help, John is doing his best to navigate adolescence. Whigham's Blaire Bennett is a smart and politically correct college student who's living with her Uncle Matty, Aunt Susan, and younger cousin John. She is not afraid to be outspoken and frequently clashes with her more traditionalist family. Grimes' Matty Bennett is a blustering, blue-collar Bostonian who thinks he is the unequivocal boss in the family and doesn't like anyone challenging him- particularly his liberal-minded niece, Blaire.

The series is based on the hit Universal Pictures and MRC film Ted, the highest-grossing original R-rated comedy of all time (that's not a sequel or based on a pre-existing IP). Collectively, the original film and sequel TED 2 have grossed more than $750 million worldwide. This represents the second series order since MacFarlane and Fuzzy Door signed a multi-year television deal with UCP in 2020. Also coming to Peacock this year from Fuzzy Door is the disaster science series The End Is Nye, hosted by Emmy Award-winner and renowned science educator Bill Nye. Fuzzy Door will produce alongside Universal Television Alternative Studio and UCP, divisions of Universal Studio Group. Next up for the company is The Orville: New Horizons, the highly-anticipated third season of the Emmy-nominated space adventure series, set to premiere on June 2 on Hulu.