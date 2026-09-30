Posted in: Movies, Peacock, TV | Tagged: ted, Ted: the Animated Series

Ted: The Animated Series: Seth MacFarlane Sequel Set for December

Set for December 17th, here's a teaser for Ted: The Animated Series, with Seth MacFarlane, Mark Wahlberg, Amanda Seyfried, and Jessica Barth.

Article Summary Ted: The Animated Series premieres December 17 on Peacock, launching its eight-episode debut with more episodes due in 2027.

Seth MacFarlane returns as Ted, joined by Mark Wahlberg, Amanda Seyfried, Jessica Barth, and newcomer Kyle Mooney.

The animated Ted sequel picks up 12 years later, following Ted and John as neighbors balancing families, jobs, and chaos.

A new teaser previews the raunchy comedy and surprising heart as Ted and John tackle marriage, parenting, and friendship.

The universe of Seth MacFarlane, Paul Corrigan, and Brad Walsh's hit film franchise will be getting seriously animated on December 17th. That's when Showrunners Corrigan & Walsh and Peacock's Ted: The Animated Series will roll out its eight-episode debut (with additional episodes streaming in 2027). MacFarlane returns as Ted, alongside Mark Wahlberg as John, Amanda Seyfried as Sam, and Jessica Barth as Tami-Lynn. Kyle Mooney joins the cast as Apollo, with Liz Richman also on board as Ruth. Here's a look at the released key art, followed by the official overview and teaser.

From Seth MacFarlane comes Ted: The Animated Series, a sequel to the beloved Ted and Ted 2 films. This series reunites MacFarlane, who reprises his role as the voice of Ted, with his big-screen castmates: Mark Wahlberg, as the voice of Ted's best friend, John; Amanda Seyfried, as the voice of John's wife, Sam; and Jessica Barth as Ted's wife, Tami-Lynn. Picking up twelve years after the conclusion of the last movie, John and his thunder-buddy Ted are neighbors, both with families of their own and dead-end jobs. Follow these two lovable stoners as they enable each other's bad ideas about marriage, parenting, and the challenges of adult life.

MacFarlane and co-showrunners Brad Walsh and Paul Corrigan spoke with Deadline Hollywood about what they're most excited for fans to see about the project. "Obviously, the core of 'Ted' for me has always been the friendship between John and Ted. And in the animated show, seeing them take that friendship to when they're adults, and they have families, and how they help each other deal with those challenges, that's, for me, going forward, what I'm excited about," Corrigan offered. Walsh added, "I think the live-action movie and TV show, and hopefully the animated series, have a surprising amount of heart considering how raunchy and TV-MA they are. And we're trying to continue that as well, where they're wrestling with what does it mean to be a good dad? What does it mean to be a good spouse? What does it mean to be a good friend? And also, of course, expanding the world, as one always does with a TV show."

Along with starring, MacFarlane will also serve as a writer and executive producer on the project, with Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh (Peacock's Ted prequel series) serving as writers, executive producers, and showrunners. Erica Huggins, Alana Kleiman, Jason Clark, and Aimee Carlson (MacFarlane's Fuzzy Door Entertainment) will also executive produce, alongside Claudia Katz of animation studio Rough Draft. UCP, Fuzzy Door, and MRC are producing the project.

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