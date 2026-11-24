Posted in: Movies, Peacock, TV | Tagged: ted

Ted: The Animated Series Sneak Peek: Can John Perform Under Pressure?

Set to hit Peacock on December 17th, here's a sneak peek at Seth MacFarlane, Paul Corrigan, and Brad Walsh's Ted: The Animated Series.

Article Summary Peacock’s Ted: The Animated Series premieres December 17 with eight episodes, with more episodes set to stream in 2027.

A new Ted sneak peek spotlights John under pressure while showing how the animated series connects with the films.

Seth MacFarlane returns as Ted, with Mark Wahlberg, Amanda Seyfried, Jessica Barth, Kyle Mooney, and Liz Richman.

Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh say Ted will keep the raunchy comedy while digging into friendship, marriage, and family.

With less than a month to go until Seth MacFarlane, Paul Corrigan, and Brad Walsh's Ted: The Animated Series hits Peacock screens, we've got a special look at the sequel series for you to check out. If there's one thing we're already loving about the animated series, it's the way they're making the film and television universes play nice with one another – as you're about to see in the sneak peek below.

Set for an eight-episode debut on December 17th (with additional episodes streaming in 2027), the animated series sees MacFarlane return as Ted, alongside Mark Wahlberg as John, Amanda Seyfried as Sam, and Jessica Barth as Tami-Lynn. Kyle Mooney joins the cast as Apollo, with Liz Richman also on board as Ruth. In addition, we've learned that Susan and Matty (played by Alanna Ubach and Scott Grimes in the live-action series) will be back.

From Seth MacFarlane comes Ted: The Animated Series, a sequel to the beloved Ted and Ted 2 films. This series reunites MacFarlane, who reprises his role as the voice of Ted, with his big-screen castmates: Mark Wahlberg, as the voice of Ted's best friend, John; Amanda Seyfried, as the voice of John's wife, Sam; and Jessica Barth as Ted's wife, Tami-Lynn. Picking up twelve years after the conclusion of the last movie, John and his thunder-buddy Ted are neighbors, both with families of their own and dead-end jobs. Follow these two lovable stoners as they enable each other's bad ideas about marriage, parenting, and the challenges of adult life.

MacFarlane and co-showrunners Brad Walsh and Paul Corrigan spoke with Deadline Hollywood about what they're most excited for fans to see about the project. "Obviously, the core of 'Ted' for me has always been the friendship between John and Ted. And in the animated show, seeing them take that friendship to when they're adults, and they have families, and how they help each other deal with those challenges, that's, for me, going forward, what I'm excited about," Corrigan offered. Walsh added, "I think the live-action movie and TV show, and hopefully the animated series, have a surprising amount of heart considering how raunchy and TV-MA they are. And we're trying to continue that as well, where they're wrestling with what does it mean to be a good dad? What does it mean to be a good spouse? What does it mean to be a good friend? And also, of course, expanding the world, as one always does with a TV show."

Along with starring, MacFarlane will also serve as a writer and executive producer on the project, with Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh (Peacock's Ted prequel series) serving as writers, executive producers, and showrunners. Erica Huggins, Alana Kleiman, Jason Clark, and Aimee Carlson (MacFarlane's Fuzzy Door Entertainment) will also executive produce, alongside Claudia Katz of animation studio Rough Draft. UCP, Fuzzy Door, and MRC are producing the project.

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