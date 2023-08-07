Posted in: Cartoon Network, Max, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: cartoon network, preview, teen titans, teen titans go

Teen Titans GO! Takes on Warner Bros. This Fall: Gremlins, Yogi & More

Teen Titans GO! teams with some very familiar faces this fall for Cartoon Network's "Warner Bros. 100th Anniversary Special."

With Warner Bros. Discovery in the midst of celebrating 100 years of… well… itself, in all of its various forms, did you really think that the best animated take on the popular DC Comics superhero team (we just did that to provoke) would pass up on all of the fun? Earlier today, we learned that Robin, Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy, and Cyborg will continue its eighth season on September 23rd at 9:30 am – and the Warner Bros. Animation series is returning in a big way. In the Teen Titans GO! "Warner Bros. 100th Anniversary Special," our fivesome pays a visit to the famed studio lot for what appears to be a tour… you know where this is going, right?

What ensues is a brand-new adventure that finds our teen heroes meeting up with a wide range of familiar faces & franchises from over the years. And just to prove the point, we have preview images that offer looks from Gremlins, The Flintstones, The Jetsons, Daffy Duck, and more – and that's before we get a trailer. "Cartoon Network presents the best in animation for all generations with iconic, creator-driven shows," said Michael Ouweleen, president of Cartoon Network and Boomerang. "This fall is no exception as we premiere new seasons and series from the talented crews at Cartoon Network Studios, Warner Bros. Animation, and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe."

The Walking Dead/Teen Titans GO! Mash-Up You Need in Your Life!

If we take the concepts of a "multiverse," alternate realities, and "other dimensions" to their most obscene extremes, somewhere out there is a world where the zombie apocalpypse has ravaged the world – thankfully, Rick (Andrew Lincoln), Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), and Michonne (Danai Gurira) can count on King Cyborg (Khary Payton) to lead the Kingdom to a brighter tomorrow. Meanwhile, Ezekiel (Khary Payton) and the rest of the Teen Titans are trying to figure out "rock/paper/scissors" long enough to decide who's treating to pizza – as the flowing hair of musical greatness known as B.E.R. gets their night shining.

And then we woke up…

So until we develop a cheap form of interdimensional travel, what follows is some quality work that gives us at least a small taste of what we could expect – along with a special "guest appearance" at the end.

Let's just say that we approve… and really want a burger!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!