Teen Wolf: The Movie Welcomes Back Tyler Hoechlin as Derek Hale

Some excellent news for Teen Wolf and Superman & Lois fans! After weeks of speculation, Tyler Hoechlin is confirmed to be returning to the role of Derek Hale for Paramount+, MTV Entertainment Studios & MGM/Orion Television's Teen Wolf: The Movie (with original series writer & producer Jeff Davis also writing & executive producing the all-new series Wolf Pack). As one of the show's original stars, Hoechlin would go on to appear in the first four seasons (returning during the final season for what was then the series-ender). With Derek's 15-year-old son Eli (Vince Mattis) and Derek's brother Peter (Ian Bohen) in the mix, it looks like we have a very hairy family reunion on the way.

Now here's a look back at the tweet from the sequel film's social media account confirming Hoechlin's return:

The returning cast also includes Tyler Posey as Scott McCall, Holland Roden as Lydia Martin, Shelley Hennig as Malia Tate, Crystal Reed as Allison Argent, Orny Adams as Coach Bobby Finstock, Linden Ashby as Sheriff Noah Stilinski, JR Bourne as Chris Argent, Seth Gilliam as Dr. Alan Deaton, Colton Haynes as Jackson Whittemore, Ryan Kelley as Deputy Jordan Parrish, Melissa Ponzio as Melissa McCall, Dylan Sprayberry as Liam Dunbar, Ian Bohen as Peter Hale, Khylin Rhambo as Mason Hewitt, Vince Mattis as Eli Hale, Derek's 15-year-old son; Nobi Nakanishi as Deputy Ishida, and Amy Lin Workman as Hikari Zhang.

In Teen Wolf: The Movie, a full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it, a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of banshees, were-coyotes, hellhounds, kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a werewolf like Scott McCall (Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they've ever faced. "'Teen Wolf' was a global cultural phenomenon that spawned one of the largest and most loyal fandoms – we are thrilled to partner with the incredibly talented Jeff Davis to reward the fans, reignite this franchise with an original movie, and launch a brand new series 'Wolf Pack' for Paramount+," said Chris McCarthy, President & CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios.