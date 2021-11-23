Terry Funk: We Have An Update On The Health Of The Legend

If you remember, this past July we received some sad news as Terry Funk's official Twitter posted that the all-time great was in declining health and not doing so well.

The news troubled fans and wrestlers around the world, as Funk is regarded as one of the greatest performers and one of the greatest human beings in the history of the wrestling industry.

Yes, Mr. Funk is currently receiving residential care for his multiple health issues, which do affect his mind as well as the rest of his body. As you can imagine, some days are better than others. He & his family appreciate all of your kind words! FOREVER! pic.twitter.com/xTN38dLR7n — Terry Funk (@TheDirtyFunker) July 6, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Well, today we have an update and it's actually something of a positive one as it sounds like Terry Funk is getting the medical care he needs and is actually responding well to it.

Pro Wrestling Spotlight podcast host John Arezzi gave fans an update on Funk's condition on his latest episode. In it, Arezzi confirms that he has been in contact with Funk and while the legend is in assisted living now, he is showing signs of doing better than he once was.

"I spoke to him earlier this year and he had a hard time remembering and he snapped back in. I was trying to get him on one of these Pro Wrestling Spotlight Live [shows] that I did on YouTube. I talked to him but I just knew after that conversation that it wasn't gonna happen because he was in the middle of a conversation and he goes, 'am I John, who are you?'"

It was after speaking with the "Hardcore Legend" and Terry Funk's longtime close friend, Mick Foley, that Arezzi found out that Funk was better now than he once was.

"He didn't really remember very much but when I was with Mick Foley not too long ago, a couple of weeks back here in Nashville, he had talked to Terry recently and he said that Terry was sounding better. He's getting the care he needs and it looks like Terry Funk is fighting as he always has done to this time just remain cognizant and just be the legend that he is and we wish him the best and we pray for him all the time."

While he may never fully recover, it is good to hear that Terry Funk is still with us and fighting to do so. I know fans all over the world love Funk and only want the best for him and it sounds like he's in a situation where he's comfortable and is sounding better.

We all wish nothing but good wishes and good health to Terry Funk.