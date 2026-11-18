Posted in: ABC, Disney+, Hulu, TV | Tagged: CMA Awards, CMAs

The 60th Annual CMA Awards: Here's Our Viewing Guide to Tonight's CMAs

Here's your viewing guide to the 60th Annual CMA Awards: when and where to watch, who's set to perform (including Taylor Swift), and more.

Article Summary The 60th Annual CMA Awards air live Wednesday, Nov. 18 on ABC and Disney+, with next-day streaming on Hulu.

Taylor Swift returns to the CMA Awards stage for her first performance in 13 years and scores a Single of the Year nod.

The CMA Awards performance lineup includes Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Kacey Musgraves, Miranda Lambert, and more.

Brooks & Dunn receive the 2026 CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award, with a tribute and full nominees rundown.

Honoring outstanding achievement in Country Music and celebrating the artists, songwriters, musicians, and industry professionals whose work has shaped the genre, the 60th Annual CMA Awards (CMAs) are set to hand out hardware tonight to the folks who represent the best and brightest that Country Music has to offer. With that in mind, Bleeding Cool has pulled together a preview/viewing guide, including: when and where to watch, who's set to perform (including Taylor Swift), Brooks & Dunn being honored, a rundown of the categories and nominees, and much more. Along the way, we've also included some cool previews and behind-the-scenes looks – enjoy!

When/Where Can I Watch the 60th Annual CMA Awards? Hosted by Lainey Wilson for a third consecutive year, the 60th Annual CMA Awards air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 18th (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST) on ABC and Disney+ (and available the next day on Hulu). In addition, you can follow tonight's awards show on social media: Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Threads, and X. To be part of the conversation, use #CMAawards.

Who's Set to Perform During the 60th Annual CMA Awards? Celebrating six decades of Country Music's Biggest Night, this year's lineup brings together genre icons and the artists shaping its future, with performances from Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, Tim McGraw, Kacey Musgraves, The Red Clay Strays, Zach Top, Tucker Wetmore, Luke Combs, Vince Gill, Megan Moroney, Mumford & Sons, Chris Stapleton, Lainey Wilson, and Stephen Wilson Jr. Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Halestorm, HARDY, and Marcus King will come together to celebrate Brooks & Dunn, this year's recipients of the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. In addition, there will be a special musical tribute to Country Music and Pop Culture icon, Dolly Parton.

Taylor Swift Will Perform During the 60th Annual CMA Awards: Taylor Swift is marking her much-anticipated return to Country Music's Biggest Night a decade after her most recent appearance and 13 years since her last performance. A two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year, Swift is nominated this year for Single of the Year with "I Knew It, I Knew You," marking her 26th career CMA nomination. Her illustrious history with the CMA Awards spans two decades, first attending in 2006, winning her first CMA Award in 2007 (Horizon Award) and becoming the youngest Entertainer of the Year winner in 2009. To this day, she remains the youngest artist ever to win the honor. At the 2013 CMA Awards, Swift received the prestigious Pinnacle Award, presented by Country artists Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, George Strait, Brad Paisley, Keith Urban, and Rascal Flatts, artists she had opened for early in her career. She also performed "Red" with Vince Gill and Alison Krauss, her last performance on the CMA Awards stage.

Brooks & Dunn: 2026 CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award Recipients: Legendary country music duo Brooks & Dunn as the 2026 CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award recipients. Since first taking the stage together in 1990, Brooks & Dunn have established themselves as one of the most influential and celebrated duos in country music history:

With 20 No. 1 hits, more than 60 charted singles, over 40 Top 10 hits, and more than 30 million albums sold worldwide, the duo has spent more than three decades defining the sound of modern country music.

Their signature blend of hard-edged country, honky-tonk, and rock helped usher in a new era for the genre, with hits including "Boot Scootin' Boogie," "Neon Moon," "My Maria," and "Believe" becoming enduring staples.

Their achievements include two Grammy Awards, 58 CMA Award nominations and 20 CMA Awards, 16 of those for Vocal Duo of the Year alone.

The duo also hosted the CMA Awards from 2004 to 2006 and has been inducted into both the Country Music Hall of Fame and Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Their influence extends beyond the recording studio, with more than 17 million tickets sold throughout their touring career and a lasting impact on the way country artists approach live entertainment.

The CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award is awarded to iconic artists who have attained the highest degree of recognition in country music. The award recognizes those who have achieved both national and international prominence and stature through concert performances, humanitarian efforts, philanthropy, streaming numbers, record sales, and public representation at the highest level. The artist receiving this award has positively impacted and contributed to the growth of the genre over many years and has demonstrated an unprecedented historical impact on fans and the industry alike. Previous recipients include Willie Nelson (2012), Kenny Rogers (2013), Johnny Cash (2015), Dolly Parton (2016), Kris Kristofferson (2019), Charley Pride (2020), Loretta Lynn (2021), Alan Jackson (2022), George Strait (2024), and Vince Gill (2025).

The 60th Annual CMA Awards Final Nominees

Ella Langley tops the list with nine nominations, while other top nominees include Miranda Lambert with seven nominations, Kacey Musgraves and Ben West with five nominations each, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Stephen Wilson Jr. with four nominations each, and Dave Clauss, Luke Combs and Lainey Wilson with three nominations each. First-time CMA Awards nominees include Smith Ahnquist, Avery Anna, Jack Antonoff, Tim Cofield, Carter Faith, Austin Goodloe, Muscadine Bloodline, Emily Ann Roberts, Caylee Robillard, Laura Sisk, Joybeth Taylor, Thelma & James, and Ben West.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Ella Langley

Chris Stapleton

Lainey Wilson

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist, Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)

"Be Her" – Ella Langley Producers: Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, Ben West Mix Engineer: Dave Clauss

"Choosin' Texas" – Ella Langley Producers: Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, Ben West Mix Engineer: Dave Clauss

"I Knew It, I Knew You" – Taylor Swift Producers: Jack Antonoff, Taylor Swift Mix Engineer: Laura Sisk

"Somewhere Over Laredo" – Lainey Wilson Producer: Jay Joyce Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

"The Fall" – Cody Johnson Producer: Trent Willmon Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke



ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist, Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)

Ain't In It For My Health – Zach Top Producer: Carson Chamberlain Mix Engineer: Matt Rovey

Dandelion – Ella Langley Producers: Devin Dawson, Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Ben West Mix Engineer: Dave Clauss

Middle of Nowhere – Kacey Musgraves Producers: Ian Fitchuk, Luke Laird, Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian Mix Engineers: Serban Ghenea, Konrad Snyder

Parker McCollum – Parker McCollum Producers: Frank Liddell, Eric Masse Mix Engineer: Eric Masse

The Way I Am – Luke Combs Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews



SONG OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Songwriter(s)

"Be Her" Songwriters: Smith Ahnquist, Michael Hardy, Ella Langley, Jordan Schmidt

"Beautiful Things" Songwriters: Jessi Alexander, Jessie Jo Dillon, Connie Harrington, Megan Moroney

"Choosin' Texas" Songwriters: Luke Dick, Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Joybeth Taylor

"Dry Spell" Songwriters: Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves, Josh Osborne

"Gary" Songwriter: Stephen Wilson Jr.



FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Miranda Lambert

Ella Langley

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Zach Top

Stephen Wilson Jr.

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

The Red Clay Strays

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Muscadine Bloodline

Thelma & James

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artists and Producer(s)

"A Song To Sing" – Miranda Lambert (with Chris Stapleton) Producer: Dave Cobb

"Horses and Divorces" – Kacey Musgraves (feat. Miranda Lambert) Producers: Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian

"I Can't Love You Anymore" – Ella Langley & Morgan Wallen Producers: Austin Goodloe, Ella Langley, Ben West

"If I Don't Leave I'm Gonna Stay" – Carly Pearce & Riley Green Producers: Carly Pearce, Ben West

"McArthur" – HARDY, Eric Church, Morgan Wallen & Tim McGraw Producer: Jay Joyce



MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Tom Bukovac – Guitar

Jenee Fleenor – Fiddle

Paul Franklin – Steel Guitar

Rob McNelley – Guitar

Charlie Worsham – Guitar

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s)

"Choosin' Texas" – Ella Langley Directors: Ella Langley, Caylee Robillard, Wales Toney

"Dry Spell" – Kacey Musgraves Directors: Hannah Lux Davis, Kacey Musgraves

"Gary" – Stephen Wilson Jr. Directors: Tim Cofield, Stephen Wilson Jr.

"The Fall" – Cody Johnson Director: Dustin Haney

"White Horse" – Chris Stapleton Director: Running Bear



NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Avery Anna

Carter Faith

Emily Ann Roberts

Tucker Wetmore

Stephen Wilson Jr.

The 60th Annual CMA Awards is a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton is the Executive Producer, Alan Carter is the Director, and Jon Macks is the Head Writer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!