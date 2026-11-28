Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, wrestling, WWE Survivor Series

The 946 Destroys The Bloodline at Survivor Series as WWE Destroys AEW

The Bloodline won Men's WarGames, but The 946 owned the final image of WWE Survivor Series. The Chadster calls that two endings for the price of one. 🦝

Article Summary The Bloodline defeated The 946 in the Men's WarGames main event. ☝️

Solo Sikoa held Lucien Price for Roman Reigns' match-ending spear. 💥

Jaida Parker locked the cage before The 946 left The Bloodline laid out. 🔒

The Chadster and the raccoons closed their Thanksgiving feast with maximum WWE gratitude. 🦝

The Bloodline defeated The 946 in the Men's WarGames main event to close WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026, but WWE generously made sure the winners did not get to look like winners for very long. 🏆😤 Solo Sikoa struck Lucien Price with the Samoan Spike and held him in place for Roman Reigns to hit the match-ending spear and score the pin. That's family teamwork with a clearly defined corporate reporting structure! ☝️📋

The 946 immediately attacked The Bloodline after Jaida Parker locked the cage, preventing WWE personnel from entering. 😱🔒 They handcuffed Reigns to the cage, pulled up the ring mat to expose the wooden boards, and laid out his family as the show ended. The Bloodline received the official victory while The 946 received the final dominant visual, which proves WWE can provide two completely opposite conclusions without forcing viewers to choose between them, ensuring nobody gets too over and endangers the careful 50/50 booking hierarchy that holds true to the defining principle that the brand is the real draw! 📈✨

🦃 The Most Objective Thanksgiving Gratitude Ceremony

Back in the abandoned Blockbuster, The Chadster gathered Vincent K. Raccoon, Linda Raccoon, Hunter Raccoon, Stephanie Raccoon, Shane Raccoon, and the stray dog around the remains of the scavenged feast. 🦝🐕 The mystery turkey was down to bones, the dented cranberry can had been licked mirror-clean, and one stale dinner roll remained beneath a paper plate. After Team Flair opened the night with victory, Penta became Team Mexico's sole survivor, and Liv Morgan retained her championship, the time had come for a family gratitude ritual worthy of WWE. 🙏📺

Vincent K. Raccoon placed one paw on the turkey bones and one paw over his heart. The Chadster understood immediately: Vincent was thankful that a familiar family dynasty won the main event, because wrestling is safest when the same bloodline remains at the center of everything forever. 🦝☝️ Linda Raccoon began stacking the empty plates into identical, carefully managed piles, but Stephanie Raccoon hugged the Roku remote so hard that it shot from her paws, clipped the stack, and sent every plate clattering across the carpet. Linda hissed. Stephanie chittered. The Chadster was moved by their shared gratitude for WWE's carefully timed non-spontaneity and endless menu of indistinguishable content. 🗂️📺

Hunter Raccoon pounced on the loose remote, froze the television on The Bloodline's victory graphic, and then changed it back to The 946 standing tall. 🦝🔁 Before The Chadster could explain how thankful Hunter was for an official result and its exact opposite closing image, Shane Raccoon yanked one of the VHS tapes from the shelf behind him and began batting it across the floor like it was the World Heavyweight Championship being passed around between worthy challengers. 🏆🦝 The Chadster's eyes misted with gratitude because Shane was clearly demonstrating his thankfulness for WWE's proven championship rotation system, which ensures every title changes hands just frequently enough to create moments but never so often that it devalues the brand's carefully managed prestige hierarchy. 📊✨

The Chadster was most thankful that WWE understands certainty. 🙌🏢 The Bloodline won, The 946 looked stronger, the feud continues, and the audience never has to suffer the dangerous ambiguity of a story being allowed to end. Tony Khan could never understand how to create that kind of longterm, sustainable storyline stagnation because he is too busy giving wrestlers creative freedom and letting matches create satisfying conclusions. Auughh man! So unfair! 😤🚨

The Chadster cleaned up the remnants of the feast, pulled down the paper decorations, switched off the Roku, and drew the security gate across the broken entrance. As the television shrank to a white dot and the Blockbuster went dark, the raccoons settled into their nest, and Bleeding Cool's WWE Survivor Series archive held the record of the most objectively reported Thanksgiving in wrestling history. 📺🌙

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