Posted in: MGM Television, TV | Tagged: Daisy Goodwin, julianna margulies, mgm, The American Heiress

The American Heiress: Julianna Margulies Set to Lead New MGM+ Series

MGM+ has signed Julianna Margulies to star in its upcoming drama series The American Heiress, set to kick off production soon.

MGM+ has ordered the series The American Heiress, based on Daisy Goodwin's novel My Last Duchess, and has signed Julianna Margulies to star in the drama. The series will consist of eight episodes and will go into production in the United Kingdom soon. Goodwin will adapt her novel and serve as the series' executive producer and showrunner. "'The American Heiress' is a story about mothers and daughters, old society obligation and new world entitlement, and the search for meaning in a world distorted by money," Goodwin said. "I hope it will make viewers laugh, think, and swoon. I am a history nerd, but I am also a fan of the Hollywood golden age—think Consuelo Vanderbilt meets Rebecca! I am beyond excited to be working with Julianna Margulies, who embodies the majesty and frustration of Isabella Cash."

The American Heiress Should Be On Your Radar

In 1893, beautiful and vivacious Cora Cash is a 'dollar princess' reluctantly brought to England by her mother, the formidable Mrs. Cash (Margulies), in search of the one thing she can't buy at home: a title. Cora thinks she is in love with Teddy, an American artist, but when she falls off her horse in a hunting accident and wakes up in Lulworth Castle, the seat of the 12th Duke of Wareham, all her certainties are challenged. Cora wants above all to do the right thing, but in the morally ambiguous world of the "naughty nineties" England, where the first rule is never to comment on a likeness when visiting the nursery, she struggles to know what path to follow. Her mother Isabella meets her match in the Double Duchess, a woman who goes through dukedoms like kid gloves. Will Cora find a place in this world of intrigue where everyone knows the rules except her – will she choose the Old World or the New?

This should be on everybody's radar now. Margulies doesn't just star in anything, and The American Heiress sounds like the perfect series for her to act her ass off. MGM+ is really swinging for the fences lately, and this should give it a leg up at Emmy time if executed properly.

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