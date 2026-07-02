Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: the americas

The Americas: A Wild 250th Preview: Tom Hanks Narrates Birthday Event

NBC and Tom Hanks (Toy Story 5) are back with a special edition of the award-winning docuseries. Here's a look at The Americas: A Wild 250th.

Article Summary The Americas: A Wild 250th premieres tonight on NBC, marking the U.S. 250th with a special docuseries event.

Tom Hanks returns to narrate The Americas: A Wild 250th, adding star power to NBC’s award-winning series.

The special spotlights iconic American wildlife, from bald eagles and bison to sea lions, tied to the nation’s story.

Get a quick preview of The Americas: A Wild 250th with the trailer, key details, and what to expect tonight.

If you're a fan of NBC's stunning 10-part event series The Americas, you have a lot to celebrate. Not only will Tom Hanks (Toy Story 5) be back to narrate the recently announced second season, but viewers can also look forward to two upcoming specials, with The Americas: Mother's Day in 2027. But tonight is about the award-winning docuseries celebrating the U.S.'s 250th birthday with tonight's special, The Americas: A Wild 250th. With Hanks back to narrate, we've got a special look at what's in store for tonight – including a trailer, overview, and image gallery:

The Americas: A Wild 250th Preview

The Americas: A Wild 250th is a new special celebrating the nation's milestone 250th birthday, showcasing iconic American species whose deep connection to the land and the nation's history has left an indelible mark on the country. From the majestic bald eagle to fearless bison and clever sea lions, each animal reflects a brave American spirit worth honoring.

An epic celebration awaits. 🌎 #TheAmericas: A Wild 250th premieres July 2 9/8c | NBC and next day on Peacock. pic.twitter.com/fjXGXX24cs — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) July 1, 2026

NBC's The Americas is executive-produced by renowned Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning wildlife producer Mike Gunton (Life, Planet Earth II, Dynasties) for BBC Studios Natural History Unit, the best-known and most respected producers of natural history content in the world, in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group.

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