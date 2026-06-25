Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: the americas

The Americas, Tom Hanks Returning for Season 2 in 2028; Specials Set

Set to premiere in 2028, NBC's The Americas was renewed for Season 2, with Tom Hanks returning to narrate, and two specials are set.

Article Summary NBC renewed The Americas for Season 2, with Tom Hanks returning to narrate the wildlife event series in 2028.

The Americas Season 2 will explore new regions and go deeper into the supercontinent’s wildlife and epic landscapes.

Two The Americas specials are also set: The Americas: A Wild 250th on July 2 and The Americas: Mother’s Day in 2027.

Produced by BBC Studios Natural History Unit and NBC, The Americas uses cutting-edge tech to reveal unseen animal stories.

NBC's stunning 10-part event series The Americas will be back for a second season, with Tom Hanks (Toy Story 5) returning to narrate the 2028-debuting season. The second season will explore new regions and dig deeper into the wildlife and majestic landscapes that the supercontinent has to offer. With production underway on the second season, viewers can look forward to The Americas: A Wild 250th on July 2nd and The Americas: Mother's Day in 2027.

NBC's The Americas showcases the wonders, secrets, and fragilities of the world's greatest supercontinent. For the first time, the Americas stars in its own incomparable series, using cutting-edge technology to uncover never-before-seen behavior and highlight the extraordinary, untold wildlife stories that will deeply connect with millions around the world. Five years in the making and filmed over 180 expeditions, this groundbreaking series reveals the spectacular landscapes of Earth's most varied landmass – the only one to stretch between both poles.

"We're thrilled to bring The Americas back into viewers' homes, taking them on a journey that reveals even more of the extraordinary worlds, iconic landscapes, and remarkable wildlife that make North and South America so compelling — all while blending breathtaking scale, discovery, humor, and heart," shared Sharon Vuong, EVP, Unscripted Programming, NBC. "With Tom Hanks' distinctive voice behind the awe-inspiring visuals and with our partners at UTAS and BBC Studios Natural History Unit, season two is poised to deliver even further on the series' commitment to unique storytelling and bold explorations of the natural world."

Mike Gunton, Creative Director of BBC Studios Natural History Unit, noted, "Working on The Americas was absolutely exhilarating – being able to bring the breathtaking landscapes and unique wildlife of this extraordinary 'super-continent' to life was a truly inspiring experience. There are so many more stories to tell and places to explore – we can't wait to get started on [season] two. We're thrilled to continue our exciting partnership with NBC and Universal Television Alternative Studio, and of course, having Tom Hanks back on board again is the icing on the cake."

NBC's The Americas showcases the wonders, secrets, and fragilities of the world's greatest supercontinent. For the first time, the Americas stars in its own incomparable series, using cutting-edge technology to uncover never-before-seen behavior and highlight the extraordinary, untold wildlife stories that will deeply connect with millions around the world. Five years in the making and filmed over 180 expeditions, this groundbreaking series reveals the spectacular landscapes of Earth's most varied landmass – the only one to stretch between both poles. The Americas' unprecedented scale and ambition deliver remarkable world firsts: new species, new intimate courtship, dramatic deep-sea hunting, and some of nature's strangest stories – even a frog that seems to defy death every day. Each hour-long episode features a different iconic location across the Americas: "The Atlantic Coast," "Mexico," 'The Wild West," "The Amazon," "The Frozen North," "The Gulf Coast," "The Andes," "The Caribbean," "The West Coast," and "Patagonia."

NBC's The Americas is executive-produced by renowned Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning wildlife producer Mike Gunton (Life, Planet Earth II, Dynasties) for BBC Studios Natural History Unit, the best-known and most respected producers of natural history content in the world, in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group.

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