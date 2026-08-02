Posted in: SYFY, TV | Tagged: the ark

The Ark: Christie Burke Discusses Garnet's Reaction to Brice's Death

The Ark star Christie Burke breaks down what it means for Garnet to lose Brice during the Season 3 premiere and what the future could hold.

Article Summary The Ark Season 3 premiere shocks with Lt. James Brice’s brutal death, proving once again that no one is safe.

Christie Burke says Garnet is devastated by Brice’s loss after leaning on him to survive Lane’s death.

Burke explains Brice had become Garnet’s brother and anchor, making his death a massive turning point.

The Ark now sends Garnet into deep grief, shaking her identity, leadership, and future with Ian.

One appealing aspect of the SYFY space action drama The Ark is that no one is truly safe, and major characters can die. You don't have the atypical red shirt situation like you might get in Star Trek, not to knock on the franchise's overall body of work, but there's a reason why it became a trope. While the crew of the Ark One had to deal with the loss of the ship's mental health professional/counselor, Dr. Cat Brandice (Christina Wolfe), earlier in season one, the ship suffered a more devastating loss in Lt. Spencer Lane (Reece Ritchie) the following season. The season three premiere episode, ominously titled "I Told You Not to Come," deals another devastating blow as Capt. Sharon Garnet (Christie Burke) had to witness one of her most reliable officers and friends, Lt. James Brice (Richard Fleeshman) face a fate worthy of Starship Troopers during an away mission. Burke spoke to SYFY about how a plot twist like this serves the greater narrative of the Dean Devlin-created series and how it affects Garnet's ability to lead, especially when her faith has been near-shattered by loss before.

The Ark Star Christie Burke on How Garnet Has Been Dealing With Loss and What Losing Brice Means

"There are two things that happen," Burke began. "One, as an audience member, I was like, "Yass! [with both hands in claw position pointing upward in a rage]" only because I want the audience not to know what's going to happen and go on a ride and be entertained. I think storytelling at its best is doing something that no one expects." The scene cuts to Garnet staring as Brice dies from the local bug-like indigenous life before fleeing to the shuttle. "Garnet is devastated. I mean, first Lane, now Brice," Burke continues. "You can say Brice, in a way, became more important to her than Lane, because he became a brother to her and a real rock to get through that Lane death."

The scene cuts to Garnet telling Brice's girlfriend, Eva (Tijana Upcev), the news, trying not to break down. As far as what it means for Garnet from here on out, "So without Brice, I think she sort of loses her center a little bit," Burke said. "I don't think she knows who she is anymore. I don't think she knows how to lead or be captain anymore, and really has a lot of grief she has to go through before she can even be a captain or date Ian." That's not to say that Fleeshman couldn't return to the series, because Wolfe has and Ritchie now plays Lane's twin brother, Ian, who's developed far more when it comes to his relationship with Garnet, since clones are a thing in the world of The Ark. The series, which also stars Stacey Read, Ryan Adams, Pavle Jerinic, Shalini Peiris, and Samantha Glassner airs Wednesdays on SYFY. For more, you can check out the video below.

Spoilers ahead! #TheArk star #ChristieBurke reacted to the season three premiere's shocking death in her #exclusiveinterview with SYFY Wire, breaking down the loss of James Brice in the July 29 episode "I Told You Not to Come." #syfywire Read the full story:… pic.twitter.com/bGG1G5m2PF — SYFY (@SYFY) July 30, 2026

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