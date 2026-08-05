Posted in: SYFY, TV | Tagged: the ark

The Ark: Here's Our Updated S03E02: "It Won't Hurt Too Much" Preview

With the next chapter hitting tonight, here's our preview for Dean Devlin and Jonathan Glassner's The Ark S03E02: "It Won't Hurt Too Much."

Article Summary The Ark S03E02, "It Won't Hurt Too Much," arrives tonight as fallout from the intense season premiere still ripples.

The Ark preview includes the official episode overview plus two sneak peeks teasing danger, conflict, and new threats.

Strickland leads a search party for Kelly while Milan steps up as sheriff, raising the stakes on Homebase 1.

Garnet faces a new foe as her admiral choice sparks questions, and a power struggle erupts aboard Ark 1.

With fans still feeling the fallout from an intense season premiere, series creator, co-showrunner, and executive producer Dean Devlin and co-showrunner and executive producer Jonathan Glassner's The Ark returns tonight with the next chapter, S03E02: "It Won't Hurt Too Much." Along with an official overview and some looks back at last week's episode, we've also got two sneak peeks waiting for you below. With Strickland (Pavle Jerinić) forming a search party to find Kelly (Samantha Glassner), Milan (Toni Gojanovic) steps up as the colony's sheriff. Meanwhile, Garnet's (Christie Burke) choice for the new admiral has folks wondering what's in play. Here's a look:

The Ark Season 3 Episode 2: "It Won't Hurt Too Much"

The Ark Season 3 Episode 2: "It Won't Hurt Too Much" – Strickland leads a search party as Garnet meets a new foe; a power struggle erupts on Ark 1. Written by John-Paul Nickel.

And here's a look at what Devlin and series star Burke had to share about the season premiere and more:

The Ark Showrunner Dean Devlin on Shocking Death, Felix/Kelly & More

The Ark: Christie Burke Discusses Garnet's Reaction to Brice's Death

The third season of The Ark begins after the crew of Ark 1 has established their new colony, Homebase 1. Captain Garnet and some of her brave team return to space in the hopes of finding other lost Earth survivors. The rest of her team remains on Homebase 1 to explore their new world, but an unsettling discovery makes everyone wonder what secrets this new planet is hiding and how safe it really is. The series stars Christie Burke, Reece Ritchie, Richard Fleeshman, Pavle Jerinic, Stacey Read, and Ryan Adams. In addition, the cast includes Tiana Upcheva, Shalini Peiris, Samantha Glassner, and Diana Bermudez.

Devlin and Glassner are co-showrunners and executive producers alongside Marc Roskin, John-Paul Nickel, and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. Jonathan English of Balkanic Media, Madeline Hendricks Lewen, Brandon Lambdin, and Mark Franco of Electric Entertainment serve as producers.

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