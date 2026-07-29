Posted in: SYFY, TV | Tagged: the ark

The Ark Returns Tonight! Our S03E01: "I Told You Not to Come" Preview

With SYFY, Dean Devlin, and Jonathan Glassner's The Ark returning TONIGHT for Season 3, here's our S03E01: "I Told You Not to Come" preview.

There's no need to remind fans of series creator, co-showrunner, and executive producer Dean Devlin and co-showrunner and executive producer Jonathan Glassner's The Ark that today is a big day. They've been counting the days down to July 29th since it was announced as the Season 3 premiere date. Heading into the third go-around, the crew faces new challenges and visitors as the Ark's crew splits up, with some continuing their journey through space and others continuing to build on Homebase 1. With that in mind, we have an official preview for S03E01: "I Told You Not to Come," followed by a pair of Bleeding Cool interviews in which Devlin discusses what viewers can expect and more.

The Ark Season 3 Episode 1: "I Told You Not to Come"

The Ark Season 3 Episode 1: "I Told You Not to Come" – The colony faces new challenges, while Ark One's latest rescue mission proves its toughest yet.

Dean Devlin Teases What's Ahead for Season 3

Devlin spoke with Bleeding Cool while promoting his TNT series The Librarians: The Next Chapter about how The Ark season three will feel like the series' true next evolution, taking a more dramatic shift from previous seasons.

Bleeding Cool: Is there anything you could say about the upcoming season of The Ark? I also liked seeing that Pavle Jerinic (who plays Security Chief Felix Strickland in 'The Ark') as an addition to 'The Librarians: The Next Chapter'.

What a great actor he is, what a find! Well, it's interesting because the first two seasons of 'The Ark' were kind of the pilot of the show, and season three is actually the first of the series in a strange way, in that they found this new home, this new place to begin their colony. 'The Ark' has a brand-new destiny, and it is now on a search and rescue mission. The show takes place both on the new colony and during these rescue missions, so it's a bigger universe and a bigger show this year than it's been up till now.

And here's a look back at two previous updates you should check out before tonight's Season 3 premiere:

The Ark Showrunners Process Season 2: Garnet/Ian, Eva, Kelly & More

The Ark Creator on Season 3, Diverging Storylines, Spencer-Ian & More

The third season of The Ark begins after the crew of Ark 1 has established their new colony, Homebase 1. Captain Garnet and some of her brave team return to space in the hopes of finding other lost Earth survivors. The rest of her team remains on Homebase 1 to explore their new world, but an unsettling discovery makes everyone wonder what secrets this new planet is hiding and how safe it really is. The series stars Christie Burke, Reece Ritchie, Richard Fleeshman, Pavle Jerinic, Stacey Read, and Ryan Adams. In addition, the cast includes Tiana Upcheva, Shalini Peiris, Samantha Glassner, and Diana Bermudez.

Devlin and Glassner are co-showrunners and executive producers alongside Marc Roskin, John-Paul Nickel, and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. Jonathan English of Balkanic Media, Madeline Hendricks Lewen, Brandon Lambdin, and Mark Franco of Electric Entertainment serve as producers.

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