Posted in: SYFY, TV | Tagged: the ark

The Ark Season 3: Check Out Our Updated S03E03: "The One" Preview

Check out our updated preview for tonight's episode of co-showrunners Dean Devlin and Jonathan Glassner's The Ark, S03E03: "The One."

Article Summary The Ark Season 3 Episode 3, "The One," gets an updated preview with the official overview and new footage from tonight's SYFY episode.

Eva digs deeper into Brice's death as Trust tries to throw her off with a distraction tied to Homebase's watering hole.

Garnet unloads on Kimi and Alicia after they defy Admiral Hammond's orders, raising tensions ahead of the next crisis.

The Ark S03E03 centers on Garnet and Ian's escape plan after a mysterious explosion rocks Homebase, with two sneak peeks and a podcast.

Welcome back to our weekly preview of the third season of series creator, co-showrunner, and executive producer Dean Devlin and co-showrunner and executive producer Jonathan Glassner's The Ark. With the SYFY series returning tonight with its next chapter, we've got a look at the official overview and image gallery for S03E03: "The One." In addition, we also have two sneak peeks for you to check out. In the first, Eva (Tiana Upcheva) continues looking for answers around Brice's (Richard Fleeshman) death while Trust (Paul Murray) looks to distract her with the signature cocktail from the watering hole. Meanwhile, Garnet (Christie Burke) rips into Kimi (Díana Bermudez) and Alicia (Stacey Read) about defying orders from Admiral Hammond (Aaron Fontaine). Following that, we have the official behind-the-scenes podcast offering a deep dive into last week's episode and more:

The Ark Season 3 Episode 3: "The One" Preview

The Ark Season 3 Episode 3: "The One" – Garnet and Ian hatch an escape plan while a mysterious explosion rocks Homebase. Written by Madeline Hendricks Lewen.

The third season of The Ark begins after the crew of Ark 1 has established their new colony, Homebase 1. Captain Garnet and some of her brave team return to space in the hopes of finding other lost Earth survivors. The rest of her team remains on Homebase 1 to explore their new world, but an unsettling discovery makes everyone wonder what secrets this new planet is hiding and how safe it really is. The series stars Christie Burke, Reece Ritchie, Richard Fleeshman, Pavle Jerinic, Stacey Read, and Ryan Adams. In addition, the cast includes Tiana Upcheva, Shalini Peiris, Samantha Glassner, and Diana Bermudez.

Devlin and Glassner are co-showrunners and executive producers alongside Marc Roskin, John-Paul Nickel, and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. Jonathan English of Balkanic Media, Madeline Hendricks Lewen, Brandon Lambdin, and Mark Franco of Electric Entertainment serve as producers.

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