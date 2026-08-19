Posted in: SYFY, TV | Tagged: the ark

The Ark Season 3: Here's Our S03E04: "Hiding in Plain Sight" Preview

Check out our preview of tonight's episode of Showrunners Dean Devlin and Jonathan Glassner's The Ark. S03E04: "Hiding in Plain Sight."

Article Summary The Ark Season 3 Episode 4, "Hiding in Plain Sight," brings a mysterious new arrival to Homebase and sparks danger.

Our The Ark preview includes the official episode overview and what to expect from tonight’s daring rescue mission.

A new sneak peek finds Garnet opening up to Spencer, revealing more about her struggles in The Ark Season 3.

A second The Ark clip spotlights Angus and Alicia, while the official podcast digs deeper into last week’s episode.

We're back with our weekly preview for the third season of series creator, co-showrunner, and executive producer Dean Devlin and co-showrunner and executive producer Jonathan Glassner's The Ark. We've got an official overview and image gallery for S03E04: "Hiding in Plain Sight," along with a pair of sneak peeks at tonight's chapter. In the first, Garnet (Christie Burke) has a heart-to-heart with Spencer (Reece Ritchie) about her issues. Following that, Angus (Ryan Adams) gets a better understanding of just how committed Alicia (Stacey Read) can be. Following that, we take a look at the official behind-the-scenes podcast, which offers a deep dive into last week's episode, behind-the-scenes perspectives, and more.

The Ark Season 3 Episode 4: "Hiding in Plain Sight" Preview

The Ark Season 3 Episode 4: "Hiding in Plain Sight" – On Homebase, a mysterious new arrival raises more questions; the team attempts a daring rescue. Written by India Sage Wilson.

The third season of The Ark begins after the crew of Ark 1 has established their new colony, Homebase 1. Captain Garnet and some of her brave team return to space in the hopes of finding other lost Earth survivors. The rest of her team remains on Homebase 1 to explore their new world, but an unsettling discovery makes everyone wonder what secrets this new planet is hiding and how safe it really is. The series stars Christie Burke, Reece Ritchie, Richard Fleeshman, Pavle Jerinic, Stacey Read, and Ryan Adams. In addition, the cast includes Tiana Upcheva, Shalini Peiris, Samantha Glassner, and Diana Bermudez.

Devlin and Glassner are co-showrunners and executive producers alongside Marc Roskin, John-Paul Nickel, and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. Jonathan English of Balkanic Media, Madeline Hendricks Lewen, Brandon Lambdin, and Mark Franco of Electric Entertainment serve as producers.

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