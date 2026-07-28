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The Ark, Severance & The Walking Dead: Dead City: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Rick and Morty, Firefly, The Ark, Neagley, Ghosts, TWD: Dead City, Lioness, Severance, Yellowjackets & more!

Article Summary BCTV Daily Dispatch rounds up the latest TV news, led by The Ark Season 3 insights on diverging storylines and Spencer-Ian.

The Ark joins a packed lineup with Severance Season 3 buzz, The Walking Dead: Dead City previews, and Lioness trailer news.

More highlights include Rick and Morty after Justin Roiland, Firefly animated series chatter, and Lanterns teaser fallout.

Also on deck: Neagley book news, Ghosts premiere dates, Strange New Worlds images, and Yellowjackets cast reactions.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Rick and Morty/Justin Roiland, Firefly, Lanterns, The Ark, Scrubs, Blade Runner 2099, Neagley, Ghosts, The Walking Dead: Dead City, Lioness, Severance, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Yellowjackets, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, July 28th, 2026:

Dan Harmon Discusses Keeping Rick and Morty Going After Justin Roiland

Firefly: After 4 Months, What's the Deal with The Animated Series?

Lanterns Mini-Teaser Drives Home The Threat That The Manhunters Pose

The Ark Creator on Season 3, Diverging Storylines, Spencer-Ian & More

Shark Week Night 2 Preview: Bull Sharks, Shark Drama & One Big Mako

Scrubs Set for 2-Episode Season 2 Return on September 30th (TEASER)

Blade Runner 2099 Images Spotlight Yeoh's Olwen, Schafer's Cora

Reacher: Neagley Novel from Lee Child, Yasmin Angoe Set for March 2027

Tracker, Marshals, Ghosts & More: CBS Releases Fall Premiere Dates

The Secret of Secrets: Netflix Taps Morgan Spector as Robert Langdon

The Walking Dead: Dead City S03E02: "Haven" Image Gallery Released

Paramount/Warner Bros Deal Pause: Ellison Looks to Rally The Troops

Lioness: Saldaña & Kidman-Starring Series Gets Final Season 3 Trailer

Severance Director/EP Ben Stiller Teasing Season 3 Production Start?

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S04E02: "The Griffin Incident" Images

Yellowjackets: Hanratty Thanks Co-Stars, Fans & More in Heartfelt Post

Star Trek: William Shatner No Fan of AI-Slopped TOS Season 4 Pitch

Rick and Morty, The Rookie, TWD: Dead City & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

The Guild Cast New Members In Daily LITG 27th July 2026

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