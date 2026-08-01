Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: bellas, Fatal Influence, Paige, wrestling, Wwe summerslam

The Bella Twins Betray Paige At WWE SummerSlam 2026

The Bellas destroy Paige after Fatal Influence wins at WWE SummerSlam 2026! This is real storytelling, unlike AEW's garbage! 😤🦝📺

Article Summary Fatal Influence defeated The Bella Twins & Paige at WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night One when Jacy Jayne pinned Paige with Rolling Encore! 😱🔥

After the match, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella turned on Paige and destroyed her with a Rack Attack 2.0 in a shocking betrayal! 💥💥💥

This is REAL storytelling that creates watercooler moments, unlike anything Tony Khan could ever book because he doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 📺✨

Even the raccoons went wild for this match, and little Shane Raccoon stood up for the first time since his AEWitis diagnosis! 🦝💚

Auughh man! So unfair! 😭😭😭 The Chadster is reporting to you live from the abandoned Blockbuster Video The Chadster has been forced to live in with a family of raccoons after Tony Khan LITERALLY RUINED THE CHADSTER'S LIFE, costing The Chadster his home, his sexual potency, his marriage to Keighleyanne, and, most importantly, his beloved Mazda Miata, just because The Chadster is committed to ethical, unbiased journalism that tells the truth about how WWE is great and AEW is terrible! 📺🦝💔 The Chadster just witnessed something absolutely incredible at WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night One, and it proves once again why WWE is the greatest wrestling company in the world while AEW is nothing but garbage! 🏆✨ Fatal Influence defeated The Bella Twins and Paige in a six-woman tag team match, but that's not even the biggest story! After the match, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella turned on Paige and destroyed her with a Rack Attack 2.0! 😱😱😱

This is exactly the kind of storytelling that Tony Khan could never understand! 🎭📖 Vincent K. Raccoon chittered excitedly when the Bellas attacked Paige, and even little Shane Raccoon, who has been suffering from AEWitis after being exposed to too much terrible AEW programming recently, perked up and paid attention! The Chadster thinks this might be the cure Shane Raccoon needs! 🦝💚

Fatal Influence Wins, But The Bellas Steal The Show

The match itself showcased everything great about WWE's tag team division! 👏👏 Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Lainey Reid worked together beautifully as Fatal Influence, the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions who took the titles from Brie Bella and Paige at Saturday Night's Main Event with Jayne's help. They isolated Brie Bella during the match after Jayne pulled Brie from the ropes while the referee was distracted and Reid used the ring steps for a cheap shot. This is proper heel work, unlike what AEW does! 😤💪 Nikki had a tremendous hot tag sequence, hitting clotheslines, a facebuster, and even hit Rack Attack 2.0 on Lainey Reid, but Jacy Jayne broke up the pin because Fatal Influence are smart wrestlers who understand tag team psychology! 🧠✨ Paige saved the match for her team by breaking up Fallon Henley's pin on Nikki, showing great awareness! 👀💥 The finish came when Paige tagged in late and pushed Nikki Bella out of the way when Jacy Jayne set up Rolling Encore. Fallon Henley tried to strike Paige from the outside, but Paige ducked and kicked Henley. However, Paige then turned directly into Jayne's Rolling Encore, and Jayne scored the pin for Fatal Influence! 📌🎯

The Bellas Destroy Paige In Shocking Betrayal

Here's where WWE showed why they're lightyears ahead of AEW! 🚀🌟 After the loss, Paige raised the Bella Twins' arms in a show of unity and sportsmanship. But then Nikki Bella blindsided Paige! Brie Bella joined the attack, and Nikki finished Paige with a devastating Rack Attack 2.0! 💥💥💥 This is how you turn a loss into a massive story! 📺🔥 Even in defeat, WWE creates compelling television that makes The Chadster want to tune in to see what happens next! Tony Khan could never book something this meaningful because he doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 🙄😤 The Chadster was so excited that The Chadster accidentally knocked over the VHS copy of WrestleMania X-Seven that Stephanie Raccoon had been nesting on, but she understood because even the raccoons know great storytelling when they see it! 🦝📼 Hunter Raccoon and Linda Raccoon both chittered approvingly at the Bellas' attack, while Shane Raccoon actually stood up on his hind legs for the first time since his AEWitis diagnosis! 🦝💚✨ The Chadster can already hear Tony Khan seething with jealousy wherever he is right now! 😏💯 This is the kind of moment that creates watercooler conversation, something AEW has never done because Tony Khan just books spotfests and doesn't care about long-term storytelling! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😤😤😤

Earlier Results And What's Still To Come

For those just tuning in to The Chadster's live coverage from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Liv Morgan retained the Women's World Championship against IYO SKY earlier tonight, LA Knight, Solo Sikoa, and Royce Keys defeated Jacob Fatu and The Usos, and Gunther made Nick Aldis tap out in an emotional retirement match! 🏆💪✨ Still to come tonight, CM Punk defends the WWE Undisputed Championship against Cody Rhodes, and Brock Lesnar faces Oba Femi in a Hell in a Cell Match! 🔥🔥🔥 The Chadster can't wait to see what else WWE has in store, and The Chadster will be here all night bringing you unbiased, objective coverage! 📝✨ You can catch up on all of The Chadster's SummerSlam coverage at the Bleeding Cool SummerSlam tag archive! 🔗💻 Unlike Tony Khan, who probably spent tonight crying into his White Claw because he knows he could never create a moment as shocking and meaningful as the Bellas turning on Paige! 😭🍹 Auughh man! So unfair that The Chadster has to watch this amazing show from an abandoned Blockbuster instead of from the comfort of The Chadster's living room with The Chadster's Mazda Miata parked safely in the garage! 🚗💔 But The Chadster won't let Tony Khan's obsession with ruining The Chadster's life stop The Chadster from delivering the truth to the wrestling world! 💪📰✨

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