Posted in: MGM Television, TV | Tagged: the black tapes

The Black Tapes: Coster-Waldau & Bacon Join MGM+ Series Adapt Cast

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Sosie Bacon will star in MGM+'s adaptation of The Black Tapes, based on the podcast by Terry Miles and Paul Bae.

Article Summary The Black Tapes TV series lands at MGM+, with Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Sosie Bacon set to lead the horror adaptation.

Based on Terry Miles and Paul Bae’s hit podcast, The Black Tapes brings a 60-million-download phenomenon to television.

Miles and Bae write and executive produce, with John Rogers, Jennifer Court, Kearie Peak, and MGM+ Studios onboard.

MGM+ says The Black Tapes will blend unexplained mysteries, cinematic horror, and classic storytelling for subscribers.

The Black Tapes is a new series coming to MGM+ based on a popular horror podcast, and the two leads have been found. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Sosie Bacon will star in the series, an adaptation of the podcast of the same name created by Terry Miles and Paul Bae, which originally debuted in 2015 and has over 60 million downloads. Miles and Bae will serve as writers and executive producers on the TV series. Kearie Peak of Peak Pictures and John Rogers and Jennifer Court of Kung Fu Monkey Productions will also serve as executive producers. MGM+ Studios will produce. "'The Black Tapes' crafts a compelling story around our cultural fascination with the unexplained, while delivering the cinematic, classic storytelling that MGM+ audiences expect," said Michael Wright, global head of MGM+. "With Nikolaj's and Sosie's compelling presence and the creative vision of John Rogers, Kearie Peak and our talented production team, we're excited to make something that is both provocative and hugely entertaining."

The Black Tapes Heads Into Production In January

Dr. Richard Strand (Coster-Waldau), a brilliant psychiatrist with a mysterious past, teams with the obsessed, relentless scientist Alex Regan (Bacon) to debunk paranormal cases of hauntings, possessions, disappearances, and sinister legends – the infamous black tapes. But as Strand and Regan unravel the secrets of these events, they uncover a hidden occult world behind our own and must unravel a centuries-old apocalyptic conspiracy.

I had never heard of The Black Tapes, and now I think I am all the way in. The question now is: do I binge the podcast or save it for after the series? These are always the hard decisions we face, aren't they? It feels like MGM+ has a ton of solid content to watch right now, and maybe I have ignored it as a streaming service for too long. Time to subscribe, I guess?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!