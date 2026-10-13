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The Body: Netflix Releases Trailer for Raunchy New Teen Horror Drama

Netflix released the trailer and image gallery for its upcoming raunchy teen horror drama The Body, set to arrive on November 11th.

Article Summary Netflix has released the trailer for The Body, a raunchy teen horror drama premiering November 11 with eight episodes.

The Body is created by Quinn Shephard, who calls the series a gritty camp psychodrama with Catholic horror.

The trailer teases a wild blend of 2000s-style teen chaos, dark coming-of-age drama, and unsettling horror twists.

The Body follows Catholic schoolgirls whose ritual goes wrong, unleashing shocking fallout and a secret to bury.

The Body is a raunchy new drama coming to Netflix on November 11th. It sounds like this is going to be a throwback to 2000s horror and teen coming-of-age stories. It will consist of eight episodes, created by Quinn Shephard, writer-director of the Emmy-nominated mystery Under the Bridge. It stars Kristina Bogic, Sara Boustany, Sofia Wylie, Geena Meszaros, Shirley Chen, and The Traitors winner Gabby Windey. Amy Israel, Peter Chernin, and Josh Stern executive produce for North Road, alongside Riley Keough, Gina Gammell, and Sacha Ben Harroche for Felix Culpa. Shepard does a great job selling the show, as she told TUDUM: "I literally made this for my teen self. Tonally, I would describe the show as gritty camp. It's a raunchy teen psychodrama with a dash of Catholic horror."

The Body Comes Out After Halloween, Unfortunately

Meet the Lions, a badly behaved group of Catholic schoolgirls known for praying hard and sinning even harder. The teens juggle their usual litany of Catholic high school activities: attending mass, practicing routines with their dance troupe … and potentially summoning the devil into their small town. The show features a dance-team initiation gone very wrong. Led by team captains Anya (Kristina Bogic) and Elise (Sara Boustany), the Lions perform a drug-fueled ritual on Grace (Sofia Wylie), their latest recruit. "Prince of Darkness, take this most holy virgin sacrifice, and in exchange let us place at regionals!" Elise declares as the girls encircle their newest member. What follows is pure chaos. Something highly suspicious is going on with Grace, terrifyingly strange ripple effects are felt throughout the school, and the Lions realize they have a major secret to bury.

It's a shame that The Body isn't coming out before Halloween; this could do big numbers in the next couple of weeks. That being said, it sounds like an entertaining watch, and the trailer is pretty solid. I will be looking forward to this.

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