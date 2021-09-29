The Book of Boba Fett Set for December 29th; New Key Art Released

When "The House of Mouse" first announced that The Mandalorian spinoff series The Book of Boba Fett was going to be a focal point of November's Disney+ Day, we knew that there would be news dropping soon on the Robert Rodriguez, Jon Favreau, and Dave Filoni-executive produced, Temuera Morrison & Ming-Na Wen-starring series. Well, we got some major news on Wednesday with some new official key art & release date of December 29, 2021- where "his story is only beginning":

As most of you should know by now, the Peyton Reed-directed and Favreau-written season finale "Chapter 16: The Rescue" contained two pretty huge reveals. For these purposes, we're focusing on the surprise that came in the form of the end-credits scene. We cut to the double suns of Tatooine, slowly shifting our attention over to Jabba's Palace. The scene cuts to the inside of the palace, where we see Bib Fortuna is still livin' large- well, was still livin' large. That's because Boba Fett (Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Wen) arrive to engage in a little "long-term house cleaning" (sparing the Twi'lek slave, though- because that's how they roll now).

As the dust settles, Boba Fett grabs a seat on Jabba the Hut's old throne in a Game of Thrones-like pimp move- with Fennec Shand by his side to let viewers know things are a little different now on Tatooine. And then the money shot. We get the title card, "The Book of Boba Fett" – along with the heads-up that it's coming in December 2021. It appears The Book of Boba Fett will join Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic in the same shared "Mandalorian" timeline. Favreau and Filoni will executive produce and oversee all four series (think Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige), with the series set to "culminate in a climactic story event." Think of it as the "Star Wars" universe's answer to Avengers: Endgame.