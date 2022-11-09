The Boys EP Seth Rogen Teases Season 4, Gen V; Diabolical S02 Update

With all of the time that we spend with Showrunner Eric Kripke and the cast & crew behind Amazon's The Boys, we're realizing that we don't get to hear nearly enough from Executive Producer (and seemingly, an all-around cool guy) Seth Rogen. Well, that changed today, thanks in large part to the press junket for Steven Spielberg's The Fablemans (in which Rogen stars). Not only did Rogen have a chance to share saw thoughts on the fourth season of the main series (currently midway through filming) but also on what he's seen of the spinoff series Gen V so far. And though a second season hasn't received a green light yet, Rogen confirmed to Collider's Steve Weintraub that script work on a second season of the animated series The Boys: Diabolical is currently underway.

How Shocking Can "The Boys" Season 4 Really Be? "I can't be more shocked by what they're doing over there, they find a way to shock me even more."

Sounds Like "Gen V" Will Be Doing "The Boys" Proud: "I've been starting to see episodes of, and it's completely insane. Just like the combination of superheroes in a college setting in an incredibly subversive R-rated world is, yeah. There are parts of that show where me and Evan [Goldberg] are watching the cuts of the sequences that were just like, 'Dear God, what are they doing over there?'"

Rogen Sounds Hopeful About "Diabolical" Season 2: "I hope 'Diabolical' comes back. Actually, they bought some scripts for the next season, so we've been writing them. We're not 100% sure they will produce them, but if everything goes as planned, they will produce the scripts that we are writing right now." Now here's a look at the video from Weintraub's interview:

The Boys Showrunner/EP Eric Kripke Talks Season 4 & Beyond

In July, Kripke covered a ton of topics in his interview with Variety (check out the complete interview with a ton of other details here), with highlights focused on Butcher (Urban), Ryan (Cameron Crovetti), Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), Starlight (Erin Moriarty), Soldier Boy (Ackles), and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell):

So Should We Be Expecting Ryan to Go "Brightburn"? "Ryan is a really important piece of the story because he's half Becca, half Homelander. If Butcher can figure out how to get his shit together and get the kid back, that could be the single best weapon they have against Homelander. But vice versa. If Homelander wins the kid over, that's apocalyptic because then there's two Homelanders. It's like a child drama with apocalyptic stakes. It's like 'Kramer vs. Kramer' meets 'Avengers: Endgame.' So that will be a really rich story moving forward."

How Will Butcher React to Knowing He's on a "Crazy Ticking Clock"? "He's got so much to do that he hasn't done. And everything that he's tried to do up to this point has exploded in the most horrible way. What we find fascinating about the question we're asking about Butcher is, is he self-aware enough to realize that he's causing his own misfortune? Is he self-aware enough to actually see if he can change? Those are some of the interesting conversations we're starting to have for Season 4."

Maeve's Leaving Will Make Things Tougher for Starlight… at Least Until She Returns? "I don't think 'The Boys' will end without Maeve showing up again… We needed a way to sort of gracefully get Maeve out of the show, let her head for the exit. Obviously, we didn't want to kill her and fall into the tropes of gay characters and bisexual characters in shows getting killed. We wanted to do the opposite of that and send her off and give her a happy ending with Elena. The best way to do that was, well, take away her powers, and she's not useful in the fight anymore. And we did that because Annie can't really grow into her own until all the characters that are around to protect her are gone. It was important for her next step for her mentor characters and her protector characters to go away. And so it's only up to Annie. There's no one left but Annie. So what is she going to do?"

Black Noir Is Dead! Long Live Black Noir! "Without spoiling anything, I will just say this: When you have a silent character in a mask, he's reasonably easy to recast… If you notice in the flashbacks of this season, it was a different actor [Fritzy-Klevans Destine], and perhaps the reason we did that is so that if we were to recast Noir, we could recast him with Nathan [Mitchell, the original Black Noir actor].

Just Because Soldier Boy's on Ice Doesn't Mean He Can't Return… Right? "The old TV adage is like, never kill anyone unless you really, really have to. Never close a door, open a window. We'll all have to wait and see, but I can't imagine the series ending without Soldier Boy making another appearance."