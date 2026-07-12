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The Boys: Jensen Ackles on "Vought Rising," Soldier Boy/Clara Question

The Boys: Vought Rising star Jensen Ackles on how the prequel series will address a key question about the Soldier Boy/Clara Vought dynamic.

Article Summary The Boys: Vought Rising will dig into Soldier Boy and Clara Vought’s bond, with Jensen Ackles teasing key answers.

Ackles says the prequel explores Clara’s true feelings and motives, but won’t offer one easy answer to fans.

The Boys finale set up Soldier Boy’s unresolved future, and Eric Kripke hints Vought Rising will explain why.

New The Boys spinoff speculation points to Vought Rising possibly spanning multiple timelines beyond a simple prequel.

Though the franchise series has wrapped up its run after five seasons, its universe will live on when Showrunner Paul Grellong's Jensen Ackles (Soldier Boy) and Aya Cash (Clara Vought, aka Stormfront)-starring prequel series (and maybe more, see below), The Boys: Vought Rising, hits Prime Video screens next year. But we didn't have to wait that long to see that Soldier Boy's feelings for Clara Vought are pretty strong, and didn't diminish over time (even after repeated refreezings). In fact, based on some "questionable" decision-making (we're being kind with the wording) on his part during the final season of The Boys, we're curious to see how much of it was love, compared to psychological manipulation on Clara's part to achieve her endgame.

During Creation Entertainment's The Road So Far… The Road Ahead: Creation Toronto, Ackles discussed how examining Clara's real feelings and intentions would be a central theme throughout the series. That said, Ackles also noted that viewers shouldn't expect a definitive answer, but rather differing facets of the Soldier Boy/Clara dynamic that should add to the overall conversation.

Here's a look at Ackles addressing the upcoming prequel and how it will examine a key question crucial to the series (and huge thanks to Jensen Ackles Fanpage for sharing the clip):

🎥 • @JensenAckles briefly talking about what can we expect to see in #VoughtRising in regards to #SoldierBoy and Clara's relationship. #spntor pic.twitter.com/TkGVfFuJfX — 𝙹𝚎𝚗𝚜𝚎𝚗 𝙰𝚌𝚔𝚕𝚎𝚜 𝙵𝚊𝚗𝚙𝚊𝚐𝚎 (@JensenAcklesPL) July 12, 2026

With the "prequel" set to hit Prime Video screens in 2027, there have been growing rumblings that the series could turn out to be much more than that, possibly running with multiple timelines. That means we could be learning a whole lot more about what "The Boys" universe looks like post-Homelander (Antony Starr). Previously, The Boys Showrunner/EP Eric Kripke has been "no comment" when it comes to confirming or denying the theory – but during a recent interview, Kripke appears to add a bit more fuel onto the dumpster fires of random speculation.

"I think we told his story that we wanted to tell in this season. And part of it, I can only be very annoyingly coy to say that because we're deep into 'Vought Rising' and we know what that story is," Kripke shared when asked about the decision to put Soldier Boy back into the deep-freeze before the series finale. "We know where that goes; a lot will make sense that might not make sense to the viewers at this exact moment, but hang in there, it all will. I think it is the appropriate place to land it because again, 'The Boys' is about The Boys, and part of the job of the season was wrapping up other people's supporting players' stories, so that on that final episode, we could really focus on the main characters."

Along with Ackles and Cash, the spinoff prequel also stars Will Hochman (Blue Bloods), Elizabeth Posey (Euphoria), Jorden Myrie (Bridgerton), Nicolò Pasetti (Industry), Ricky Staffieri (The Bear), Brian J. Smith (Sense8), Mason Dye (Stranger Things), KiKi Layne (The Old Guard 2), Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live), Mark Pellegrino (American Rust), Eric Johnson ("Fifty Shades" franchise), Annie Shapero (House of the Dragon), Raphael Sbarge (Task), Romi Shraiter (Ginny & Georgia), Aaron Douglas (Battlestar Galactica), and David Hewlett (Mistletoe Murders).

Paul Grellong will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Michaela Starr, and Jim Barnes also serve as executive producers on the series. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film.

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