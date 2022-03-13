The Boys S03: You Need to Catch Up on These VNN "Seven on 7" Segments

With Amazon's Prime Video and showrunner & EP Eric Kripke's The Boys ready to unleash its third season upon an unsuspecting streaming public on June 3, we were treated to a look at the first red band teaser trailer that was of everything we were expecting with a ton of stuff we didn't see coming (check out our thoughts on the matter here). But for those of you who left the preview with more questions than answers, we're put together a compilation post covering every edition of "Seven on 7" that the Vought News Network (VNN) shared. Why? Because knowing what VNN's "Seven on 7" anchor Cameron Coleman (Matthew Edison) had to report will clear up a lot of what you saw as well as cover some other issues in play that the teaser trailer wasn't able to address yet (that's what trailers and featurettes do). So here's a look back at our coverage, including the videos as well as our thoughts & highlights from each.

The Boys Season 3: A Look at VNN's "Seven on 7" Segments

In the first edition, viewers get some intel on how things have been since we last saw anyone. Homelander (Antony Starr) is MIA publically, the government's backing away from "supe soldiers," Dawn of The Seven" may be DOA, Vought covers up Blindspot's (Chris Mark) death, and Hughie (Jack Quaid) now a senior analyst for Congresswoman Neuman (Claudia Doumit)- with Neuman now the director of the Office of Supe Affairs. In addition, Eagle the Archer keeps making his case while Starlight (Erin Moriarty) is praised for lighting up the music charts. And we'll leave it to you to figure out who we think "OurSheet's Mickey Londale" is supposed to be:

In the second edition, Supersonic's (Miles Gaston Villanueva) sudden rising star is spotlighted, as is the ex-Drummer Boy's personal past with Starlight. Speaking of Starlight, fans are apparently concerned that she's burning the candles at both ends and there's push back on "fake news" about her being exhausted (rumors leaked by Vought?). The Deep (Chace Crawford) has come out with serious allegations against the Chuch of the Collective, with Goran Višnjić's church leader Alastair Adana still missing in action. Giancarlo Esposito's Stan Edgar offers an audio statement addressing Vought stopping the production of Compound V until further studies are done (hmmm…).

A group of Homelander devotees formed a human chain to symbolically block "super-terrorists" from entering the United States. It did not go well. A-Train held a press conference to announce he is officially out of retirement and has rejoined The Seven. In addition, he's also prepping a return race but he hasn't revealed who his opponent would be. Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) was sent as a representative of Vought to the opening of one of the company's LGBTQ teen centers (which we're assuming will have ulterior motives). And we get an ad for Vought's Global Wellness Center (website here but not yet live), which we have a feeling will play a major role:

In the third edition, FBSA Director Congresswoman Victoria Neuman & Vought announced a partnership to police supes (we're thinking Butcher's (Karl Urban) involved), while Vought's GalGear tactical gear for woman line (with "pink pistols") is doing quite well (as is A-Train's (Jessie T. Usher) new single "Faster"). From there, Homelander continues his personal PR campaign at a Vought-a-Burger opening. Starlight and Queen Maeve attended Voughtland's opening of "Queen Maeve's Inclusion Kingdom" while Moonshadow will be appearing on the cover of VSPN' swimsuit issue. Finally, Coleman wrapped up his report with a commentary on how unfair it is for the media to try to connect Vought to the Sage-Grove psychiatric facility (which Vought is buying to turn into a wellness center… uh-oh…). And don't miss the commercial for Vought+, the segment's sponsor and your one-stop-shopping streaming source for the best from Vought Studios, VSPN, Vought Soul, and the rest of the Vought library of films and series.

In the fourth edition, it looks like the Stormfront-loving "The Stormchasers" want some public answers about her whereabouts. From there, The Deep (Chace Crawford) welcomes a new baby bottlenose dolphin named Dinky to Oceanland. Following that, we learn that Vought has purchased Christian-owned organic grocery chain Heaven's Harvest. And as for Starlight (Erin Moriarty), she's gone back to her classic costume (which is selling out for Halloween and getting close to Homelander costume numbers). Next up, Livewire broke up a drug ring in Madison, Wisconsin, moving drugs via candy. Then a "Breaking News" segment finds a very "explosive" Season 2 face being hunted as a "homicidal hitchhiker"- with Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) quietly vowing to track her down. Finally, Coleman ends the segment with a rant against the FBSA (Federal Bureau of Superhuman Affairs), Congresswoman Neuman (Claudia Doumit), and "supe-hating lapdog" Hugh Campbell (Jack Quaid).

As for our commercial, The Deep's personal PR campaign continues with his partnership with Liquid Death as Chief Sustainability Associate in support of their #DeathtoPlastic campaign. But this is where things get really meta because Liquid Death is a very real water brand and #DeathtoPlastic is a very real charitable initiative. Liquid Death takes the healthiest thing you can drink (water) and packages it into infinitely recyclable tallboy cans that can actually compete with the marketing of other brands across energy drinks, beer, and junk food.

So here's a look at what Coleman had on tap to pollute our ears with for this fifth edition:

First up, it looks like Congresswoman Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit), Hughie (Jack Quaid), and the FBSA (Federal Bureau of Superhuman Affairs) have been doing a quality job policing supes during their first 120 days- a fact that doesn't exactly sit well with Vought or Coleman.

Next, a look at the next heartbreaking chapter in the all-too-real story of hammer-handed supe Groundhawk, who finds himself back in Vought's Global Wellness Center for the fifth time. Hmmm… there's that "center" being mentioned again…

Following that, a commentary on US Secretary of Defense Robert "Bob" Singer (Jim Beaver) and the rumors that he's considering a run for The White House. We'll give you three guesses as to what Vought-via-Coleman thinks about that one.

And then we have some "Breaking News," with Vought confirming that A-Train's (Jessie T. Usher) exhibition race against Mr. Marathon is off (reportedly "for now") due to the returning member of The Seven being sent on a "sensitive classified mission."

After the commercial break (more on that in a minute), Coleman returns with a report on former Payback member (the same team that Laurie Holden's Crimson Countess was a member of) Gunpowder's (Sean Patrick Flannery) "Junior Shooter Program" in conjunction with the Vought Rifle Association (VRA). If you were thinking that it's a program to teach kids how to carry and use guns, you're absolutely right.

Move over, Disney+, HBO Max, Netflix & (sorry about this) Amazon, because it looks like Vought+ is seeing some impressive streaming growth. And as multi-faceted, entertainment-based propaganda machines go, it's a great way for Vought to start washing the brains of those not quite into Coleman's form of "journalism."

Finally, Coleman addresses the lawsuit being brought against Vought International by the law firm of Bremer & Bremer, which is representing those who were victims of "nonconsensual exposure to Compound V." Of course, Coleman sees those folks as being ingrates who didn't appreciate the "gift" that Vought gave them and are looking for a quick "handout." Ther only benefit to this segment? It's never a boring moment watching Coleman throw a fit.

But what would a Coleman segment be with a little blatant self-promotion on Vought's part and this time they went big with a plug for VoughtLand. From "Homelander Extreme Flight," "Soldier Boy, Ahoy!," and "Good Night, Starlight Fireworks Spectacular" to "Queen 'Brave' Maeve's Inclusive Kingdom," "Black Noir's Animal Adventures & Super Petting Zoo," and so much more. And is that Holden's Crimson we see performing? So with all of that in mind, here's a look at this month's edition of VNN's "Seven on 7":

In the following sixth edition, two of the biggest highlights this time around include a first look at Nick Wechsler's Blue Hawk and Homelander (Antony Starr) addressing viewers… to apologize?!

David Thompson's Vought research assistant Matthew Colbert aka Gecko was arrested for some illegal holiday-themed activities via an investigation that included the combined efforts of Vought and the Federal Bureau of Superhuman Affairs. Interesting to note that he attempted to throw Starlight (Erin Moriarty) under the bus as he was being arrested.

Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) is taking the profits from her Brave Maeve Pride Bars to assist Chelsea's Angels in helping homeless LGBTQ teens in New York City.

Eagle the Archer (Langston Kerman) is trading his bow and arrow for a microphone, with his new rap album Bullseye Beats being distributed through Vought and the first single "Bow & Quiver" dropping soon.

OurSheet CEO Mickey Londale is welcoming aboard Blue Hawk (Nick Wechsler) to promote his 4Freedom brand of goods, from toilet paper to coffee. Here's a look at Blue Hawk in his full costume:

COMMERCIAL BREAK! Make sure to get your tickets for the Vought Super Christmas Spectacular, hosted by Coleman live from Vought Square (and available to stream for those with Vought+ Super Access) and starring some of your favorite supes.

Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) has made a full recovery from his forced allergic reaction last season and is the proud spokesperson for Vought's new line of bulletproof school backpacks for kids.

Speaking of Starlight, she was the guest of honor at a benefit hosted by The Covenant House, honoring her work with the community and in fighting crime. Along with her teammates on The Seven, notable attendees included Mr. Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) as well as the FBSA's Congresswoman Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) and Hugh Campbell (Jack Quaid).

The final segment was meant to be a commentary from Coleman but was interrupted with a "breaking news" message from Homelander (Antony Starr) where he spoke directly to the viewers to apologize (?!?) for everything having to do with the Stormfront (Aya Cash) mess and wanting everyone to know, "I'm listening."

And for the seventh & final edition, we have the highlight of all highlights as Cameron and Hughie go one-on-one, and let's just say that things don't go well for Coleman. But then again, the VNN talking head does have a habit of failing up"… and that's just one of a number of very interesting Season 3 threads being weaved during this final round:

Segment #1: Vought's Annual Hero Draft is underway (which means we have a direct tie-in with the upcoming spinoff series), with the best and brightest from Godolkin University learning who did and didn't get contracts to be Vought-sanctioned supes and where their bases of operation will be (with Miami, Cleveland, and Los Angeles some of the locations in play). Goldolkin U junior Golden Boy is looking to be the top prospect for next year's draft.

Segment #2: Vought's miniaturizing supe Termite has a new rom-com on Vought+, with Pocket Romance. And while we don't learn much from Coleman other than the film's backstory, we can't help feeling that both Termite and Vought+ are two things we should red flag for later.

Segment #3: Vought's Trenton, NJ-based supe Blue Hawk (Nick Wechsler) is getting his own reality show, Red, White & Blue Justice. Barrett is quoted in the segment as saying that Vought hopes the series does for supes in viewers' minds what other shows (like FOX's COPS) did for law enforcement.

Segment #4: Now we get to Coleman's exclusive one-on-one interview with the Federal Bureau of Superhuman Affairs' (FBSA) Hugh Campbell to debate the agency's practices and if it was created to help or hinder supes. At first, we were concerned that this wouldn't go well but one thing that the segment showed was just how much Hughie has matured between seasons. In fact, this was more "Mr. Campbell" than Hughie, punching back, not backing down, and forcing Coleman to cut the interview short after Hughie pushed back on claims that Ezekiel (Shaun Benson) was a "victim" of the FBSA.

Commercial: A commercial for Buster Beaver's Pizza Restaurant (think a slightly more twisted Chuck E. Cheese), but don't bother trying the website because (at least for now) it just leads you to the show's page on Amazon's website.

Segment #5: Laurie Holden's former Payback member announces she's opening Crimson Countess' Chimp Country, a chimpanzee refuge, education center & retreat. Looking to break ground outside of New York City this year, Crimson Countess is looking to raise money by offering various fan options- including a chance to watch her record her upcoming single, "Chimps Don't Cry."

BREAKING NEWS: Two new members of The Seven will be chosen during the Vought reality show American Hero, where 10 super-powered individuals will compete to see who's left standing for the two coveted spots. The complete list includes Luckless, Livewire, Jet Streak, Europa, Moon Shadow, Lonestar, Critter, Silver Kincade, Pitstop, and the ex-boy band member Supersonic (Miles Gaston Villanueva). Starlight will be hosting, and the contestants are currently living in the house as filming is already underway.

Segment #7: Coleman uses the occasion of Homelander's keynote address to the Vought International shareholders as a springboard for a tirade accusing the "liberal media" and the public of not showing enough compassion and gratitude towards the leader of The Seven. Taking into consideration what we saw in the earlier teaser, could this be Vought's attempts to keep Homelander from losing his collective s**t and going off the grid? Even while his "apology tour" rolls on, is the public being subtly warned to not push the mega-supe too far?

Final Comment: So it would appear that this is the last "Seven on 7" segment, but Coleman will be returning with The Cameron Coleman Show… coming soon! So you've been warned…