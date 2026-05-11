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The Boys S05E07 Trailer: Gen V Joins The Fight – But Is It Too Late?

Did Homelander... win? Here's a look at the trailer for The Boys S05E07: "The Frenchman, the Female, and The Man Called Mother's Milk."

Article Summary The Boys S05E07 trailer hints Homelander may have already won, pushing the team into a desperate endgame mission.

Gen V heroes enter The Boys Season 5 Episode 7, as the penultimate chapter looks darker, bloodier, and more hopeless.

The Frenchman, the Female, and The Man Called Mother's Milk sets up a brutal clash with The Boys on the brink.

Eric Kripke admits series finales terrify him, citing Breaking Bad as the gold standard for landing The Boys ending.

Homelander (Antony Starr) won, right? Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) gave him the V1; he took it, and now he's the immortal supe that he always wanted to be. That would mean our heroes have reached that "suicidal mission" stage heading into the penultimate episode of Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys. That brings us to the trailer that was released earlier today, where things look bleak – and bloody – as our Gen V heroes enter the scene.

Here's a look at the trailer for the series's penultimate episode, S05E07: "The Frenchman, the Female, and The Man Called Mother's Milk":

Penultimate episode, lads. Grab a Hawaiian shirt and lace up yer fuckin' boots. pic.twitter.com/q6g6cFuDxp — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) May 11, 2026 Show Full Tweet

The Boys: Eric Kripke Feels "A Fair Amount of Terror" About Finales

During Sony's "Creator to Creator" podcast, Kripke and Shawn Ryan (The Night Agent) had a chance to share what life is like as a showrunner, and if there were two people who have the resumes to have this conversation, it's Kripke and Ryan. Beginning at around the 33:50 mark in the clip above, Kripke reveals his mindset in terms of crafting a series finale that remains true to the show's creative vision while satisfying the faithful viewers. "I am in a fair amount of terror about a series finale," Kripke shared. "You can count in one, maybe two hands, the truly great series finales… the graveyard is literally filled with terrible series finales."

Kripke continued, "How do you tie up the stories? How do you do it in a way that is emotional and satisfying? How do you do it in a way that creates — frankly — the illusion that some detail that you dropped in Season 1 or Season 2 is now suddenly coming back to pay off?" He continued," You could have the greatest show for years, but if you stiff that ending, and that's what's sending everyone out in the parking lot, they go, 'Oh, maybe that show wasn't that good'."

Regarding series finales that hit and hit hard, Kripke shared what he learned from writers and how they approached the lead-up to Breaking Bad S05E16: "Felina" (written and directed by series creator Vince Gilligan). "'Breaking Bad,' to me, is as good as a show gets, and I was able to ask some of those writers, I'm like, 'The way you tied everything together, how did you do that?' And they said, 'Oh, we had just a list of loose ends on our board that we had no idea what to do with them, that we would keep compiling over the seasons. And then when it came time to do the final season, we would just start checking them off of like, how do we pay them off, cuz we're gonna look like geniuses because the Season 2 storyline becomes this.'"

During the fifth and final season of Prime Video and Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys, it's Homelander's (Antony Starr) world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims. Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso), and Frenchie (Tomer Capone) are imprisoned in a "Freedom Camp." Annie (Erin Moriarty) struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) is nowhere to be found. But when Butcher (Karl Urban) reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. Set to join them are Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Jensen Ackles, Cameron Crovetti, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. In addition, Daveed Diggs, Mason Dye, Jared Padalecki, Misha Collins, and some other folks you might just recognize are also joining the final run.

The Boys is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers, and was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Michaela Starr, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Judalina Neira, Jessica Chou, Gabriel Garcia, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, and Jason Netter also serve as executive producers. The Boys is produced by Sony Pictures Television, Amazon MGM Studios, with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures.

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