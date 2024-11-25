Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: prime video, the boys

The Boys Season 5 Filming Starts; Ep. 1 Title, Writer, Director Reveal

The Boys Showrunner Eric Kripke announced that Season 5 filming was officially underway and revealed the title (and more) for Episode 501.

The Boys Showrunner Eric Kripke made it official earlier this month, and series star Laz Alonso confirmed it over the weekend with a look at the cast of the hit Prime Video series out having dinner and spending some quality time together before filming gets underway on the fifth and final season. But now, Kripke has made it official – taking to social media to officially announce the first day of filming – and reveal some key intel on the first episode: Episode 501: "Fifteen Inches of Sheer Dynamite" (written by Paul Grellong and directed by Phil Sgriccia).

Here's a look at Kripke's Instagram post announcing the first day of filming and revealing intel on the first episode of the final season:

The Boys Is "Punk Rock": Eric Kripke "Working Hard to Not Sell Out"

"We're gonna look at the chips we have on the table right now. I live in absolute terror of becoming the thing we've been satirizing for five years," Kripke shared during a recent conversation with Collider, explaining why he continues to be cautious about expanding the show's universe too much, too soon. "The thing about 'The Boys' is that it's punk rock, and it hurts extra hard when punk rockers sell out. I'm really working hard to not sell out. We do these shows because we really care about them and we're passionate about them, and they can tell fresh stories that we can't tell in 'The Boys' and not just be about rapid expansion but be very careful and mindful about the choices we're making and being able to defend why we're making them. I worry about that every single day," he added. "I just want people to say, maybe it's for them, and maybe it isn't for them, but gotta hand it to them, they maintain a consistent level of quality."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!