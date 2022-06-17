The Boys Star Karl Urban Finds It Fun Playing In "Superhero Sandbox"

By now, you have watched the first four (probably five since the fifth episode dropped early) mind-blowing episodes of Amazon's Prime Video streaming series The Boys, starring Karl Urban as Billy Butcher, the leader of the titular team of vigilantes bent on taking down The Seven (and as many supes along the way as possible). If you are still having trouble picking your jaw up off the floor after diminutive supes with allergies, Butcher (Urban) taking a little off Gunpowder's (Sean Patrick Flanery) top, the hilarious blood-soaked takedown of the original superteam Payback, or Kimiko's (Karen Fukuhara) somewhat disturbing sex toy slaughter, then just wait until you see this week's episode. Known for roles in sci-fi action blockbusters such as Dredd, Star Trek, and Thor: Ragnarock, Urban is currently relishing in the role he was seemingly born to play. What you might not know is Urban's thoughts on his character taking 'Temp V' in order to even the playing field with the supes. Butcher sees powers for what they really are, a curse. As Butcher says on the show, 'With great power comes the absolute certainty that you'll become a right cunt.' Recently, Urban sat down with Bleeding Cool to explain Butcher's journey using the synthetic superhero steroid 'Temp V' and if he becomes the monster that he is trying to defeat?

Karl Urban: We find Butcher at the beginning of season three, he's incredibly frustrated with the status quo. Everybody else is happy but Butcher and Homelander, so the two of them conspire to shake things up. The choice for Butcher is that age-old moral dilemma, do you turn yourself into the monster in order to defeat the monster? And after a brief period of weighing it up Butcher decides, yes, you do. That has just a significant ramification for everybody in the cast and everybody in the world of the boys. For me, it was a lot of fun to play in the superhero sandbox and to play with that skill set. And also to delve into some of the more complex emotional questions that were asked as a result.

Amazon's The Boys S03E05 "The Last Time to Look on This World of Lies" hits streaming screens on Friday, June 17.