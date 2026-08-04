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The Boys Universe: Mr. Edgar Is Having a Hard Time with New VCU Logo

Over in The Boys universe, it looks like Seth Reed should've run that new Vought Cinematic Universe (VCU) logo by Mr. Edgar first.

Article Summary The Boys expands its satire with a new Vought Cinematic Universe YouTube channel packed with in-universe clips and promos.

A new VCU behind-the-scenes video shows Seth Reed unveiling the logo to Stan Edgar, and Edgar instantly roasts it.

Mr. Edgar’s brutal reaction gives The Boys fans a hilarious new reason they’ll never look at the VCU logo the same way.

The rollout also ties into bigger post-finale The Boys updates, with Vought scrambling to rebuild after Homelander’s fall.

Earlier this week, the universe of Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys expanded into YouTube in a very big way with the Vought Cinematic Universe (VCU) YouTube channel, which went live with an in-universe trailer and several select moments from The Boys, Gen: V, and the animated anthology series, The Boys: Diabolical. We were wondering whether the channel would be just for clips (and possibly episodes), or if we would be getting more in-universe content (like the in-universe Vought International YouTube channel). On Tuesday, we were treated to a good sign when a "behind-the-scenes" video was posted spotlighting Seth Reed (Malcom Barrett) and how the rollout of the new VCU logo went with Mr. Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito). Spoiler? It did not go well, with Mr. Edgar making an observation that, once you hear it, will make it impossible to look at the VCU logo the same way ever again.

Here's a look at the video that was uploaded to the channel earlier today, followed by a look back at some recent updates from the post-Homelander (Antony Starr) universe:

The Boys Post-Finale Updates So Far…

As we saw near the end of "Blood and Bone," Butcher (Karl Urban) and Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) were able to overpower Homelander long enough for Kumiko (Karen Fukuhara) to blast all of them with her newly acquired Soldier Boy-like power. From there, it's a depowered Homelander getting the living shit beaten out of him by Butcher – all while the camera on his Easter broadcast continues to roll. We're talking about the ex-leader of The Seven offering to do some very "intimate" things to Butcher if he lets him live. Well, it doesn't work: Butcher pops the top of Homelander's head with a crowbar like he was popping the top off a can of soda.

We also learned that despite Vought International facing a whole lot of legal, political, and public relations hits from the fallout of Homelander's massively destructive meltdown, Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) was brought back as Vought's interim CEO to help right its wrongs. Based on what we briefly heard during his press conference, Edgar was running with the "I was Homelander's prisoner" defense – and it appeared to be working. Heading into this weekend, we got to see some of Edgar's work in action, with the company releasing an official statement regarding the "thorough internal review" being conducted regarding Homelander's broadcast. "Vought is aware of the recent footage from Homelander's Easter broadcast and is conducting a thorough internal review," read the statement from Vought International. "We will share updates with our shareholders as more comes to light."

Well, it looks like Edgar must've pulled off some pretty impressive magic in a short period of time, because Vought announced over the weekend that the more things change, the more they stay the same. "Vought International is thrilled to welcome back Stan Edgar as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. It's a new dawn for Vought, one which Stan is well-positioned to lead us into. Great news shareholders, stock prices are through the roof and EBITDA margins are on the rise already!" read the statement from Vought International that was released.

Shortly after, Vought issued a statement regarding its review of the footage, trying to separate themselves from Homelander's actions. "Today, Vought can confirm that the footage from the Oval Office was real and not AI (which stands for artificial intelligence)," read the release. "Vought disavows Homelander's seditious actions in the strongest possible terms, and we're grateful to the heroic men and women of the CIA!"

And just to prove that there were no hard feelings, Vought would go on to post that Homelander memes on social media are now legal again, and folks like Chappell Roan and others who were arrested for posting against the deceased supe will have their records expunged. "Vought is actively reviewing all mandates and legislation passed during the Homelander era and seeking to right any wrongs," read the statement from Vought. "Today, we can confirm that posting Homelander memes like this one on social media is now legal again, and any patriots who were charged with seditious online activity will be granted a clean slate!"

From there, Vought International released a statement in support of President Robert Singer (Jim Beaver) reactivating the Federal Bureau of Superhuman Affairs (FBSA), announcing that it was partnering with FBSA "to keep the streets safe from" supes who supported Homelander (Antony Starr) and were recently fired by Vought. "Vought is proud to partner again with the newly relaunched FBSA for a brighter and safer future," read the statement from Vought that was released in May 2026. "As you know, we've summarily fired every Superhero who supported Homelander, and now someone needs to keep the streets safe from these dangerous malcontents. We look forward to working closely with whoever President Singer chooses as the FBSA's new head!" During the series finale, President Singer personally offered Hughie (Jack Quaid) the job of heading the FBSA, but he declined to open an electronics store with Annie (Erin Moriarty).

Also, Homeland Amusement Park has reverted to its original name: Voughtland. "Effective today, Homeland will be rebranding back to Voughtland, because we'd never want images of a monster like Homelander to discourage your little ones from having a Super time. Still serving Brave Maeve's Inclusive Quesadillas and Maevos Rancheros for the low price of $29.99 each + tax and tip," read the statement from Vought – and yes, the company did slip in a plug to make a couple of bucks.

As the company continues its efforts to repair its badly bruised image, Vought International offered an update on the future of the Homelander-themed films and shows on Vought+. Guess what? They're not going anywhere (they're not passing up a chance to make a few bucks, especially now) – but they will have a content warning. "Beginning today, Vought+ will feature content warnings on films like Dawn of the Seven," read the statement from Vought. "While they provide immense entertainment and are important works of art, we acknowledge they present a traitor like Homelander in a positive light. Please watch with caution, and have honest conversations with your little ones about what they see!"

Following that, Vought released a statement and announcement video clarifying where Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) is at the moment. Of course, we all know what happened to Black Noir I (killed by Homelander) and Black Noir II (killed by Chace Crawford's The Deep) – does that mean that there's Black Noir III? Or are we looking at some PR cover from Vought? If it's the former, then there should be some concerns about who it is, what they're doing, and who they report to. If it's Vought or Vought in conjunction with the U.S. Government, then it looks like things might be going back to a very dangerous normal. If it's the latter, Vought's going to have to come up with some serious spin. "We've seen your questions on Black Noir's whereabouts, and can assure you he has merely departed on yet another critical mission overseas," the statement read. "If he could speak, he would tell you reports of his demise are greatly exaggerated. Thank you for your service, Noir, and for being the best bro this nation could ask for!"

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