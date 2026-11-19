Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: the boys, vought rising

The Boys: Vought Rising: Jensen Ackles & Aya Cash Are Heading to CCXP

Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash announced via video that Prime Video's The Boys: Vought Rising would be hitting Brazil's CCXP in December.

Article Summary The Boys: Vought Rising heads to CCXP Brazil in December, with Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash confirming the Prime Video panel.

Ackles and Cash teased new looks at The Boys: Vought Rising in their announcement video, and they were not subtle about it.

Eric Kripke stayed coy, but his Soldier Boy comments add more fuel to theories that Vought Rising could span multiple timelines.

The Boys: Vought Rising is set for 2027 and boasts a loaded cast, with Paul Grellong leading the prequel spinoff.

It looks like CCXP Brazil (running December 3rd-6th) is going to be the place to be to learn more about Showrunner Paul Grellong's Jensen Ackles (Soldier Boy) and Aya Cash (Clara Vought, aka Stormfront)-starring prequel series (and maybe more; see below), The Boys: Vought Rising. Though the Prime Video series won't be hitting screens until next year, Ackles and Cash took to social media on Thursday to announce that they're heading to Brazil next month – and it sounds like we might be getting some new looks at what's to come on Saturday, December 5th. Seriously. They're like ten-ton-hinting that's going to happen in the video below.

Here's a look at the announcement video that was released on Thursday, followed by some previous insights into the upcoming spinoff series and more:

With the "prequel" set to hit Prime Video screens in 2027, there have been growing rumblings that the series could turn out to be much more than that, possibly running with multiple timelines. That means we could be learning a whole lot more about what "The Boys" universe looks like post-Homelander (Antony Starr). Previously, The Boys Showrunner/EP Eric Kripke has been "no comment" when it comes to confirming or denying the theory – but during a recent interview, Kripke appears to add a bit more fuel onto the dumpster fires of random speculation.

"I think we told his story that we wanted to tell in this season. And part of it, I can only be very annoyingly coy to say that because we're deep into 'Vought Rising' and we know what that story is," Kripke shared when asked about the decision to put Soldier Boy back into the deep-freeze before the series finale. "We know where that goes; a lot will make sense that might not make sense to the viewers at this exact moment, but hang in there, it all will. I think it is the appropriate place to land it because again, 'The Boys' is about The Boys, and part of the job of the season was wrapping up other people's supporting players' stories, so that on that final episode, we could really focus on the main characters."

Along with Ackles and Cash, the spinoff prequel also stars Will Hochman (Blue Bloods), Elizabeth Posey (Euphoria), Jorden Myrie (Bridgerton), Nicolò Pasetti (Industry), Ricky Staffieri (The Bear), Brian J. Smith (Sense8), Mason Dye (Stranger Things), KiKi Layne (The Old Guard 2), Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live), Mark Pellegrino (American Rust), Eric Johnson ("Fifty Shades" franchise), Annie Shapero (House of the Dragon), Raphael Sbarge (Task), Romi Shraiter (Ginny & Georgia), Aaron Douglas (Battlestar Galactica), and David Hewlett (Mistletoe Murders).

Paul Grellong will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Michaela Starr, and Jim Barnes also serve as executive producers on the series. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film.

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