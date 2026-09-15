Posted in: BBC, streaming, TV | Tagged: The Celebrity Traitors

The Celebrity Traitors Returns October 1st; Series 2 Trailer Released

With host Claudia Winkleman set to usher in a new round on October 1st, here's the official trailer for The Celebrity Traitors Series 2.

Article Summary The Celebrity Traitors returns to BBC One and iPlayer on October 1 with Claudia Winkleman hosting an extra-long premiere.

The official The Celebrity Traitors Series 2 trailer teases more deception, betrayal, and high-stakes twists at the castle.

Twenty-one celebrities enter The Celebrity Traitors to compete for up to £100,000 for charity in the ultimate mind game.

The new teaser spotlights big names including Michael Sheen, Bella Ramsey, Myha’la, and James Blunt ahead of launch.

We've got a whole lot of "The Traitors" action going down this fall, and that includes the return of the BBC's RTS and BAFTA Craft Award-winning The Celebrity Traitors. Stemming from Studio Lambert Scotland, the second series of the celebrity edition sees twenty-one famous faces head to The Traitors castle, ready to play the ultimate game of deception and betrayal in the hope of winning a cash prize of up to £100,000 for a charity of their choice. With Claudia Winkleman on hand to offer more of her hosting magic, we've got an official trailer for you to check out – with the award-winning reality competition series set for an extra-long series premiere on Thursday, October 1st, at 8 pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer (with the series airing two nights a week on Thursday and Friday evenings at 8 pm).

Things get off to a particularly dark start last month, as you're about to see in the teaser that was released, asWinkleman asks for a moment of silence for those gathered to play this season – including Michael Sheen (Good Omens 3), Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us), Myha'la (Industry), singer/songwriter James Blunt, and many more.

@bbc RIP VIP ✌️💀⚰️ #TheCelebrityTraitors Series 2, coming soon to iPlayer #TheTraitors #TheTraitorsUK #ClaudiaWinkleman Host Claudia Winkleman will welcome an eclectic mix of people and personalities ranging from BAFTA and BRIT award winners through to social media stars plus some of the UK's most cherished actors, comedians, presenters and beyond as the celebrities question who they can and can't really trust, figure out who deserves to be banished and try to discover which of them is plotting murder under the cover of darkness. ♬ original sound – BBC

Here's a look at who will be heading to the Scottish Highlands for the second season, followed by the announcement teaser that was previously released:

Amol Rajan – Journalist and Broadcaster

– Journalist and Broadcaster Bella Ramsey – Actor

– Actor James Acaster – Comedian and Podcaster

– Comedian and Podcaster James Blunt – Singer/Songwriter

– Singer/Songwriter Jerry Hall – Model and Actress

– Model and Actress Joanne McNally – Comedian

– Comedian Joe Lycett – Comedian

– Comedian Julie Hesmondhalgh – Actor

– Actor King Kenny – Content Creator

– Content Creator Leigh-Anne Pinnock – Singer/Songwriter

– Singer/Songwriter Maya Jama – Broadcaster and Entrepreneur

– Broadcaster and Entrepreneur Michael Sheen – Actor and Presenter

– Actor and Presenter Miranda Hart – Actor and Author

– Actor and Author Myha'la – Actor

– Actor Professor Hannah Fry – Broadcaster and Mathematician

– Broadcaster and Mathematician Richard E. Grant – Actor and Author

– Actor and Author Rob Beckett – Comedian

– Comedian Romesh Ranganathan – Comedian

– Comedian Ross Kemp – Actor and Presenter

– Actor and Presenter Sebastian Croft – Musician and Actor

– Musician and Actor Sharon Rooney – Actor

The Celebrity Traitors Season 2 will be produced by Studio Lambert Scotland for BBC One and BBC iPlayer and has been commissioned by Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment Commissioning for the BBC. The Executive Producers for Studio Lambert Scotland are Mike Cotton, Sarah Fay, Lewis Thurlow, and Katy Fox, with Production Executives Lynette Woods-Reynolds, Gemma Scholes, and Faye Donaldson. The Commissioning Editors for the BBC are Neil McCallum and Michael Jochnowitz. The Traitors (Dutch title: De Verraders) was created and developed by IDTV in cooperation with RTL Creative Unit. All3Media International is a global partner for The Traitors and handles format and tape sales worldwide. Studio Lambert is part of All3Media.

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