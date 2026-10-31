Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: eddie murphy, matthew weiner

The Chairman: Matthew Weiner Parts Ways with Eddie Murphy Series

Matthew Weiner has exited Peacock's new Eddie Murphy series, The Chairman, reportedly over "creative differences" with the producers.

A few weeks ago, we told you about a new Eddie Murphy project for Peacock called The Chairman, with Matthew Weiner tapped as the showrunner. Now, THR is reporting he is out over those pesky "creative differences". They are also reporting that a new showrunning team is in place and will be announced soon. Murphy will also executive produce. This will be the first time he has graced television screens since his iconic run on SNL. This would have been Weiner's first series since 2018. 101 Studios, the studio behind Yellowstone, and Universal Television are behind the project, the first product of a new deal they made when Taylor Sheridan ended his last year.

Did Eddie Murphy Cause Weiner To Leave?

Murphy has been starring in streaming movies for a few years now, as his last few films debuted on services like Netflix and Prime Video. He was previously involved in two television series in the 90s: the animated show The PJs for Fox and The Royal Family for CBS. None of that compares to his run on SNL, though, as many consider Eddie Murphy one of the greatest, if not the greatest, cast members in the show's long and storied history. Since leaving, he has starred in numerous films, some of which are among the most iconic comedies ever put on screen.

He has also had a prolific voice-acting career, including voicing Mushu, the dragon, in Disney's Mulan and, most famously, Donkey in the "Shrek" franchise. A new "Shrek" film is slated for release in 2027. He also has dramatic chops, having been nominated for an Academy Award for his performance in Dreamgirls. So it looks like he will be working with Universal quite a bit for the foreseeable future, and they are smart to keep him in-house. One does wonder if he was the one who clashed with Weiner and caused him to leave the project.

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