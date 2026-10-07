Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: the choir

The Choir: "Gavin & Stacey" Creators Set for 2027 Apple TV Series

Apple TV's The Choir, from Ruth Jones and James Corden, will feature guest stars Hannah Waddingham, James McAvoy, and Jim Broadbent.

Article Summary Apple TV has set The Choir, an eight-episode comedy-drama from Ruth Jones and James Corden, to premiere in 2027.

The Apple TV series marks Jones and Corden’s first project since Gavin & Stacey: The Finale, with both starring and executive producing.

Hannah Waddingham, James McAvoy, and Jim Broadbent will guest star, adding major star power to Apple TV’s The Choir.

Now in production, Apple TV’s The Choir follows estranged siblings reconnecting through a struggling local choir.

Apple TV has announced that its eight-episode series The Choir, from Ruth Jones and James Corden, will debut in 2027. The comedy-drama is the pair's first series since Gavin & Stacey: The Finale. They will executive produce and star alongside Tom Davis ("Wonka"), Rosie Sheehy ("The Custom of the Country"), Actor Award nominee Susan Brown ("Mr Bates vs The Post Office"), BAFTA Award winner Jason Watkins ("Dirty Business"), Actor Award nominee David Harewood ("Homeland"), Alexandria Riley ("Silo"), Sylvestra Le Touzel ("Intelligence"), Tom Edden ("Mr. Turner"), Gary Lamont ("Rivals"), Emily Lloyd-Saini ("Wicker"), Stephen Leask ("Mother's Pride"), Luiis Rouf ("Sunlight"), Jo Foster ("Into The Woods," Bridge Theatre), Evie Jones ("Truckload") and Farrah Abbassy. The series also features Emmy Award winner Hannah Waddingham ("Ted Lasso"), BAFTA Award winner James McAvoy ("Split"), and Academy Award winner Jim Broadbent ("Iris") in guest roles.

Apple TV Adds Huge International Audience With The Choir

Brother and sister Ben (Corden) and Lisa (Jones) haven't seen each other for several years. Ben has been living abroad, while Lisa has carried on in their small English town, where nothing ever happens. But when events take a sorry turn, Ben is forced to return to a life he never wanted, a town he never liked, and a family from which he's estranged. Can the unlikely healing of a rift with his big sister come in the form of a struggling local choir and the ensemble who sing their hearts out each week?

I have never seen Gavin & Stacey, but it appears it was a huge phenomenon when it aired, and it got Corden to the US to host his chat show, so Apple TV was very smart to lock up the pair for their next series. This can only be huge for them, especially internationally. It sounds funny, and that cast is pretty damn impressive. The series is now in production.

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